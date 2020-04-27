Book review: “American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics and the Birth of the American CSI” by Kate Winkler Dawson.
Edward Oscar Heinrich loathed being compared to Sherlock Holmes. “Holmes acted on hunches. And hunches play no part in my crime laboratory,” Heinrich wrote. Regardless, Kate Dawson titled her book about Heinrich, the first criminal profiler, “American Sherlock.”
Heinrich’s family immigrated to the States from Germany. It was the late 1800s and finances were dire. Heinrich was forced to leave eighth grade to take a janitorial job to help his family. The first dead body Heinrich would ever see would be the body of his father; he would have to cut the rope to release his body.
Heinrich was able to pass the pharmacy exam at 18 years old. He claimed that reading doctor’s handwriting would later help him with handwriting analysis. He learned chemistry, which also helped with his job of city chemist, working with the coroner and police on cases involving complex chemicals.
Fearful that he would end up like his father, dead by suicide partly due to financial stress, Oscar kept close track of all his finances. He documented his wife’s expenses, including groceries, insurance and clothing. He saved scraps of paper from hotels rather than purchase paper to take notes on.
His desire for control and order may have stemmed from his helplessness over his father’s death and family’s financial situation. Dawson writes, “Oscar lived for order and method … he faithfully and meticulously filled out several pages of his large field journal for every day of the week, even on weekends and holidays. He chronicled specific times for every appointment, phone call or scientific test … he required that his secretaries and assistants do the same and, if they refused, he fired them. He even journaled when he journaled ‘8pm-10pm journalizing’ he wrote in one entry.”
Dawson covers the most famous and fascinating cases that Heinrich solved. Heinrich was called in for the Fatty Arbuckle case, trying to determine if Arbuckle had killed a woman by crushing her to death. It was a case that would ruin the rest of Arbuckle’s career in acting.
Heinrich worked more than 100 cases from 1922-1923. He was called in for a train robbery in Oregon that had killed a few men. He was able to determine where in Oregon the killers were from by pitch left behind on a pair of men’s overalls and earth debris in the pockets. He was dead on in his description of the suspects; even his handwriting analysis proved true in this case. In another case, all he had to work with in the early stages was an ear in a saltwater marsh.
Heinrich was a man of many talents. He wrote poetry and detective novels. He sang for a local social club choir. He studied jujitsu and had a large flower garden. He seemed to have more time than humanly possible considering what he did for a living. His forensic job would keep him working day and night, sometimes gone from home weeks at a time.
And yet, financially, he was never ahead. Despite his fame and his workload, he could not pay his debts. It created much anxiety for him, as would be evidenced in his meticulous journals.
Oscar’s writing seems to denote a fine line between the madness of a killer and the obsessive behavior of the hunter. One twinge of too much chemical in the brain, one loose connection between synapses, and perhaps it is easy to become unhinged in a unacceptable manner.
Heinrich was not criminally insane or morally bankrupt, but he had his neuroses and obsessions. He sought out those who were mad and deranged, or just corrupt. He spent sleepless nights studying every fiber and palm print until a killer was brought to justice. Heinrich walked the fine line of madness, and many a criminal paid for it.
Dawson has written a fascinating book on the earliest criminal forensic detective. It’s a fine portrait of a determined man.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.