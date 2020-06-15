by Susan Matthews
Salida Regional Library
COVID-19 and regulations surrounding it have made us think outside the box on how to offer summer programs for the community.
We have outlined in previous articles how to register for summer reading, but we are also looking forward to offering some in-house small group programs and at-home choices.
Craft Kits to Go – For kids ages 2 years old to sixth grade. Starting June 22, on Mondays between 1 and 3 p.m., parents may pick up a craft kit for their child, then go to our YouTube channel at their convenience on the following Tuesdays after 10 a.m. for step-by step instructions from Ms. Becky on how to complete the craft. All crafts are following the theme of our summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story.”
Escape Room Club – For students going into third through eighth grades. Starting Thursday and continuing until Aug. 13, every Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. Participants will work together to create and solve puzzles and complete challenges. At the end of the program, they will host their own Escape Room experience using tools and skills they’ve learned. Maximum of six participants.
STEM for Girls – This is our second season offering this program. If you know a girl entering fifth through eighth grades, have her check it out. Starting June 23 and running through July 15, Tuesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. This STEM program makes learning math and science not only fun but interesting. Each session will include instruction, experiments and crafts or escape room puzzles. Maximum of six participants.
Dream Up a Book – Recommended for ages 10-13. June 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. is the first class. Has your middle school student ever been curious about how books are made? If they have, this is the perfect opportunity for them. They will gain understanding of simple book making processes and variations. In this first session we will be creating Fourth of July books. More sessions will follow on July 13 and July 27. Participation is not required at each session; you may pick and choose which you attend. Space is limited to eight registrants.
Adults, we have not forgotten you.
Our Adult Book Club with Amy is going strong. The club meets the third week of the month with two meeting choices. You can join the group from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday or 10-11 a.m. Thursday. The group has been meeting virtually but is making plans for some outside meetings and other opportunities. For more information, check out our program calendar at salidalibrary.org or give us a call.
Game Night for 18+ will be held the first Wednesday of the month starting July 1 from 5-6:30 p.m. Come with a friend or family member and join others in the community for an hour-plus of game fun. We will have games such as Scrabble, Checkers, UNO, Clue, Scattergories and more. Please don’t bring your own games; they will be provided, as will light refreshments. We will allow up to 12 registrants per session. Walk-ins welcomed if the 12 spots have not been filled. Call ahead.
For all of our programs taking place in-house, preregistration is recommended. All participants must wear masks and we will be following social distancing guidelines.
For any questions about programs or registration, call Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826. Stay up to date on everything we have going on by visiting our website or social media outlets.
Thank you for all your support. We hope to see you soon.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.