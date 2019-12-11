Every family has its special holiday recipes, and holiday breads and cookies seem to be the favorites.
My aunt made a special stollen bread that I loved. We never had that in my house when I was growing up, so it was a real treat to visit her during the holidays and get a slice of stollen bread.
As a kid I wondered why someone would steal bread and what that had to do with Christmas. It was a few years before I learned stollen was just the name of the sweet bread filled with candied fruit and trimmed with candied cherries and slivered almonds. It’s actually a German bread, kind of the German equivalent of fruitcake.
Later, when I made it myself, it was never quite as good as what she made, but it was a reminder of those happy times. She also made Christmas cutout cookies, which we didn’t have in our house.
So today’s column is dedicated to Aunt Santa (she was Italian and her name was Santa). The recipes aren’t her originals, but they are close and they remind me of Christmas at her house.
Stollen Bread
- ¼ cup very warm but not hot water
- 1 package yeast
- ½ cup milk
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons soft butter
- 2½ to 3 cups flour
- 1 egg
- ½ cup chopped blanched almonds
- ¼ cup each finely cut citron and candied cherries
- 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- Frosting (recipe follows)
- Whole candied cherries and slivered blanched almonds for decoration
Sprinkle yeast on the warm water and let soften. Scald the milk and pour it into a mixing bowl. Add 4 tablespoons of the sugar, the salt and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Cool until just warm and stir in 1 cup of the flour. Mix in the dissolved yeast. Add the egg and beat. Stir in 1½ cups of the flour, chopped almonds, citron, candied cherries and lemon rind. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the remaining flour on a board. Turn the dough out and knead, adding more flour if needed. Knead until smooth and satiny. Shape into a smooth ball and let rise in a buttered bowl in a warm place. Raise until doubled, which can take up to 3 hours.
Punch down and let rest about 10 minutes. Then press the dough into an oval shape about ½ inch thick. Spread half of the oval with the rest of the butter. Mix the cinnamon and remaining sugar and sprinkle that over the buttered half. Place on a baking sheet and turn the buttered side over (like folding the dough in half). Shape into a crescent. Pinch the edges of the piece you folded over to adhere to the bottom portion of the dough so it keeps its crescent shape while rising.
Cover and let rise again until doubled, about 1 to 1½ hours. Bake at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes. Pour the frosting over the warm loaf, letting it drip down the sides. Decorate with the whole cherries and slivered almonds.
Frosting
- ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
Mix until smooth and pour over the cake.
Christmas
Sugar Cookies
(This makes a large batch – about 7 dozen – so you may want to cut the recipe in half)
- 1 cup butter-flavored shortening
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 6 beaten eggs
- 7 cups flour
- 3 teaspoons baking powder (1½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
Cream shortening, butter and sugar. Add eggs, vanilla and the sifted dry ingredients. Chill for at least 2 hours. Roll out and cut into holiday shapes with cookie cutters.
Let set overnight and frost the next day. You can spread the frosting on top and decorate with sprinkles or other decorations or put the frosting in decorating bags with tubes and decorate the cookies. Allow frosting to dry thoroughly before putting in a container for storage. Place sheets of waxed paper between the cookies and store in a cool place.
Decorative Frosting
- 1 pound powdered sugar
- ½ cup shortening
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon almond
- 1/3 cup milk
- Food coloring if desired
Mix all together.
Peanut Butter Balls
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 8 maraschino cherries, cut up
1 (12-ounce) bag semisweet chocolate chips and one small piece of paraffin wax, about the size of ½ square inch (for coating).
Form the peanut butter mixture into balls. Have the chocolate and wax melted in a double boiler. Dip the balls into the melted chocolate and place on a cookie sheet covered with waxed paper. Place in the refrigerator to set the coating. Store in a cool place.
My Favorite
Homemade Egg Nog
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups milk, scalded
- 3 cups chilled half-and-half
- 1 cup chilled milk
- 4 teaspoons vanilla
- 1½ cups whipped cream
- Nutmeg
Beat eggs, sugar and salt. Stir in 3 cups scalded milk. Cook in the top of a double boiler over simmering water until mixture is thick enough to coat a spoon. Chill overnight. When ready to serve, pour the mixture into a chilled bowl (I set the bowl outside for a couple of hours). Add the half-and-half, chilled milk and vanilla. Stir with a wire whisk to blend. Spoon whipped cream over the top and sprinkle with nutmeg. Makes 12 cups.