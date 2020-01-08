by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
A lot of new things have been occurring at Ark-Valley Humane Society. With the recent completion of our new addition, we are now fully moved in to the new space.
We love our new space for the animals – some of our favorites are the beautiful, big cat room that friendly cats can hang out in and our private meet-and-greet rooms for families to sit down and hang out with new animals.
You should plan a trip to see the new addition and meet our adoptable animals. We now have new open hours: noon-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. We will be closed on Sundays to allow for more flexible staffing schedules while still providing all essential services, including receiving strays and cremations and adoptions by appointment on Sundays.
We just wrapped up our “Home Fur the Holidays” adoption promotion and are happy to report that 31 of our animals found their forever homes just in time for the holidays between Dec. 6 to Dec. 31.
Looking to 2020 we have a lot of exciting events coming up. On Jan. 15 Soulcraft Brewing will host a fundraiser, Crafts for a Cause. Ryan Ericsson and Oso Blanco will perform, bringing you a mix of homegrown original tunes and inspired tributes in the folk-rock, alt-country and honky-tonk traditions. Twenty percent of the proceeds from 5 p.m. until close will go to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
On Feb. 29 we are holding our third annual Bow Wow Film Festival. This dog-centric collection of short films is always a fun show to attend. Make sure to mark your calendars and stop by Salida SteamPlant, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce or Ark-Valley Humane Society to get your tickets. We can’t wait to see what films they have chosen this year.
In May we will host our third annual Tails on the Trail (date to be announced soon).
Make sure to come and check out our new addition, hang out with our adoptable cats or sign up to volunteer and walk dogs. To find out more information on these events, adopting animals or how to be a volunteer, visit our website at ark-valley.org or give us a call at 719-395-2737.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.