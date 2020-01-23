One possibility for getting your hands dirty this time of year is to explore herb gardening indoors.
The cook in your family would benefit from having fresh herbs available year-round. Earlier this week, our stash of basil sure went well in the pasta dish we cooked. Experienced gardeners know basil is not for the faint of heart (it is finicky). So I’ve heard …
Find a location in your home that has adequate sunlight and is not too drafty. Herbs can be started in a large container that can hold several different species, or they can be planted in several small pots to keep herbs separated.
Regardless of which type of pot is used, it should allow for good water drainage. Herb roots don’t like to have their “feet” wet and need a good balance of air, moisture and nutrients in the soil mixture.
You can either start with a small plant purchased from a local nursery, or more adventurous gardeners can start with seeds, also available at local nurseries. If starting with seeds, use caution not to plant seeds too deeply in soil. Seed packets should give directions about how to successfully start seeds in your container garden.
Many herbs started indoors can later be transferred to outdoor gardens, or containers can be moved outside after our inclement weather passes.
For new herb enthusiasts, I have described two “common” herbs below.
Basil
Basil, a culinary favorite of many people, is a member of the mint family, and many forms can be grown in Colorado. A native of India and Asia, this herb has been cultivated for more than 5,000 years. Basil’s botanical name means “to be fragrant.” Different types of basil are available including Thai basil, red basil, lemon basil and sweet basil.
If you are interested in transferring this plant to an outdoor garden, it is best to start it about six weeks prior to relocation. It likes to have moist soil that drains well and has a good organic matter component. Care should be given to spacing this plant, as air circulation is important for disease prevention.
Basil needs to be “pinched,” removing part of new stems to promote a bushier plant. This will provide more leaves for use in cooking. Allowing flowers to develop will also reduce its leaf yield.
Do not allow basil to have cold drafts or allow it to become overly dry. Cold drafts will cause leaves to turn black, and if you blink it can reach the permanent wilt point with inadequate watering. So I’ve heard …
Mint
Mints are probably the most widely grown herb. Most mints are upright perennials that can grow 2 to 3 feet tall. Mints have been used as culinary spices, antiseptics, potpourri and other uses.
Mints are relatively easy to grow. This native of Europe can actually become invasive if allowed to spread unchecked. Mints can tolerate a variety of soils and thrive in shady and sunny spots. Mint plants may need to be pruned back occasionally to control floppy growth.
Mint leaves should be harvested in morning (outside gardens) before dew evaporates to capture the most essential oils. Leaves may turn black if refrigerated or frozen. Instead, hanging it upside down in bundles to dry can preserve leaves. Dried leaves can then be used in cooking or potpourri.
Perhaps indoor herb gardening can help cure a gardener’s cabin fever for a time. For more information about herb gardening, contact the extension office at 719-539-6447 or come visit us at the fairgrounds.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.