by Becky Nelson
The best way to fight the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone to practice social distancing. Let’s keep our great community strong and healthy by following this “law” if at all possible.
What is social distancing? Social distancing puts space between people when people who are infected with the virus need to stay away from others, so they can’t pass it to anyone else. This way, fewer people get sick at the same time. Then, doctors and hospitals are better able to keep up with treating those who need care.
Social distancing can be done in different ways, depending on how many people in the community are sick. Social distancing methods include:
• Closing schools, restaurants, shops, libraries, movie theaters, parks and other places where people gather.
• Not getting together in person with friends.
• Not going to stores unless it is necessary.
• Working from home.
• Not taking public transportation, taxi or shuttle.
While the coronavirus is still spreading, it’s best to take a “better safe than sorry” approach. This means:
Please keep your family members at home and away from others as much as possible. Don’t have friends and extended family over, and don’t go to their homes. People who look healthy still can be infected and can spread the virus to others. That’s why it’s important to stay away from everyone, even if they don’t seem sick.
If you have to go out, make sure you are at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from other people.
Viruses can spread when someone sneezes or coughs out tiny droplets. These droplets don’t usually travel more than 6 feet before falling to the ground.
If you’re caring for someone that is sick take all precautions recommended. It’s important to keep that person away from others.
You may ask why did schools close when kids are not sick? With the coronavirus, kids don’t seem to get as sick as adults. But infected kids can still spread the virus to people who could become seriously ill. Closing schools protects everyone in a community.
Being away from friends, extended family, and social activities can be hard on teens and kids. To help them stay connected, you might set up FaceTime or Skype visits or playdates.
You also can plan family activities. Taking a walk or a hike or riding bikes are great ways to get out and get active without having physical contact. Remember that the parks are closed so it is best to be in the great outdoors or your backyard.
If people do need to come into your home, make sure that everyone washes their hands when they arrive and leave. Also, clean surfaces that get touched a lot like doorknobs, cabinets and countertops before and after visits.
The official phrase is “social distancing,” but it can help to think of it as “physical distancing” instead. We can still be social, just in different ways.
Take advantage of social media and video apps to support each other, laugh together, and take care of each other until the virus is under control.
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at the Salida Library District.