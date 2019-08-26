Salida Regional Library continues to move forward in getting the adjacent property ready for our expansion. Over the past few months, you may have noticed a lot of work and some noise coming from next door. This is progress.
We have had asbestos abated from the structure on the property, allowed community members to salvage what items they could from the structure, demolished the structure and finished cleanup. Currently we are at the dirt work stage, awaiting final OK to move forward with plans that seem to have ever-changing details.
The Salida Regional Library building committee continues to meet with the architects and contractor in hopes of finalizing these details, receiving a planning schedule/timeline and having images and picture boards available to the public as soon as possible. I know patrons are excited to see what this expansion will look like.
Some of the project highlights include an expanded children’s area, two new fully accessible bathrooms, dedicated space for programming, meeting/study rooms and more space for the library’s collection. By moving the children’s library, we will have more space to reconfigure our current layout and make the collection and technology more accessible. We may even have a year-round book sale room.
Some of our hardest working volunteers are the book sale volunteers. Many are at the library daily and weekly to get organized for the next sale. Their tasks start with weeding through the donations and discarding damaged items. They scan some items for Thrift Books, organize and stock shelves and work on presale setup, which can include signage and ads being placed around town.
Mark your calendar for our next book sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21. This will be our last sale until the expansion is over. We will not be accepting any donations after today, as we have already filled our shelves.
Although we are not in full construction mode yet, I want to take the opportunity to thank our patrons and community for your patience during the pre-expansion work. There will continue to be noise and maybe some modified hours in the future, but knowing we have your support has been immense. We will keep you up to date on the progress and happenings once we have our set schedule.
Need something new to read? Here are some new titles to check out:
“Snowballed,” a work of nonfiction based on a true story by Kent Madsen.
“Devotion,” a novel by Madeline Stevens.
“All the Water in the World” by Karen Raney.
“Campusland” by Scott Johnston.
“Normal Sucks: How to Live, Learn and Thrive Outside the Lines” by Jonathan Mooney.
“Gods of the Upper Air: How a Circle of Renegade Anthropologists Reinvented Race, Sex and Gender in the Twentieth Century” by Charles King.
“Three Ways to Disappear” by Kath Yocom.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.