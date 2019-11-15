There are so many new books out with dogs as central or secondary characters that it’s difficult to keep up. The number of new nonfiction dog books nearly matches the fiction entries. The choice will be difficult.
“Dog Is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You” by Clive D.L. Wynne, Ph.D., founding director of Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University.
Wynne was studying canine behavior from a scientific perspective when it dawned on him he needed a dog of his own. His wife and son took him to a shelter where he adopted Xephos – a small but special pup. It changed his perceptions and hence the book about how dogs love and that they deserve better.
“Wildhood: The Epic Journey from Adolescence to Adulthood in Human and Other Animals” by Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and Kathryn Bowers, the authors of “Zoobiquity.”
Bowers is a science journalist who has taught at UCLA and Harvard. Natterson-Horowitz, a medical doctor, is a professor in the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard.
They explain how human and animal adolescents meet life’s four challenges: how to stay safe, how to negotiate status, how to navigate sexuality and how to cultivate self-reliance. There are plenty of pages devoted to adolescent dog behavior.
“Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends Are Becoming Our Best Medicine” by Maria Goodavage, journalist and author of “Soldier Dogs,” “Top Dog” and “Secret Service Dogs.” This book combines science and emotions.
One of the most promising tools to help people medically is a dog’s nose. Dogs are able to sniff out and protect humans against antibiotic-resistant bugs and may help keep us safe against epidemic catastrophes.
We’re already familiar with dogs alerting for low blood sugar, seizures, depression, PTSD and other ailments. For some folks dogs have become their personal M.D.s – medical dogs, that is.
“A Dog’s Promise” by W. Bruce Cameron is his newest. “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey” have been made into films. This one is the story of Bailey and Lacey – another special dog – who join together to bring harmony to a fractured family. You can check it out on Facebook.com/A Dog’s Purpose before you purchase the book.
“Dachshund Through the Snow” by David Rosenfelt, according to one review, is a romping good time. This is the 20th book in the lawyer Andy Carpenter series. Andy’s wife begins Christmas right after Halloween and he’s not keen on that. He wants to retire, but that’s not in the cards yet. Two cases – one about a police officer and his K-9 partner and another about a sweater-wearing dachshund and a murdered teenager have to be sorted out first.
“Heart of Barkness” by Spencer Quinn involves a country singer whose past is catching up to her. Quinn and Rosenfelt have loyal followings, and this ninth book in the Chet and Bernie series by Quinn has PI Bernie looking to the past to solve a current murder. Besides he really likes this aging country singer’s music and doesn’t mind hanging out at the dive bar where she now sings.
Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and often about dog books. She has a collection of old (very) and recent dog books that fills up her bookshelves. Maybe next month she’ll recommend children’s dog-centered books.