by Susan Matthews
Salida Regional Library
Where do we stand? What are we doing? How can we help you?
These are the questions we at Salida Regional Library are asking ourselves on a daily basis.
Where do we stand? Currently we are following state guidelines: having a modified staffing schedule, reducing the number of and staggering work times of staff to get some of our essential functions taken care of.
Numerous counties throughout the state have grouped libraries into the essential business category while changing how “business as usual” is done. Obviously, no library is open to the public, but many libraries are getting creative in services they can offer.
Which leads me to what we are doing, knowing that our closing may extend past when we first expected. First and foremost, we want all community members to have access to our online materials. To do so, you need a library card. Starting Monday, community members may call the library between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and get a card for online use via telephone. A staff member will man phones Monday through Thursday to help community members procure a card.
If you don’t get us immediately, please leave a message and we will be returning calls ASAP. Information we will ask for is name, address, phone and email. We will then give you your card number over the phone and hold your physical card at the library for you until we reopen. All you need to access the online resources from our website is that P000 … card number.
Patrons with a library card also now have access to Ancestry.com from home. Historically, this has been an in-library-use-only database, but the vendors are working with communities to allow at-home access from now through April. You can access the at-home version from our home page at salidalibrary.org.
Many of you may have noticed and participated in the virtual story times we are posting on Wednesday mornings. I know many families are missing their story time and a schedule of having a set story time, so each week we will continue to post a new story for your little ones. Mrs. Becky misses all of you too. To access story time, you may go to our homepage or our Facebook page (see below).
Another change we are implementing this week is to have modified hours our book drop will be open: 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Note: This does not mean we are advocating you leave your home. We are doing this on a modified schedule to help us have time to quarantine items, wash them and reshelf, so when we do open we have materials ready for you.
If you are following protocol and not leaving your house, remember, late fees are being waived during this time, and holds and check-outs have been extended.
So, what about all the DVDs and CDs I have checked out that can’t be returned at the book drop? Well, during this pandemic period, DVDs and CDs may be dropped off at the book drop if they are in a bag (zip-close or tied bag of some sort). It is OK to have multiple DVDs and CDs in a bag as long as they can fit through the slot. The bag will help prevent DVDs or CDs from falling out of the case and becoming damaged.
And, as we are a census supporter hub, I would be remiss if I didn’t state that while at home, now is the perfect time to complete your household census online. I did it and it took me about 10 minutes from start to finish with four household members to account for. Please take the time to get it done: Go to my2020census.gov/ and click “start questionnaire.” Not only is it law, but you are helping all of Colorado.
Remember, every day we are all seeing changes to rules and regulations, mandates of what we can and cannot do. The library is no different. We will do our best to communicate to the community where we are in the big scheme of things each week and keep thinking outside the box about how we can support you, our community.
To stay up to date, check us out on Facebook, facebook.com/salidalibrary/, or our home website, salidalibrary.org.
Stay safe and read!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.