by Cassie Stauch
Family & Youth Initiatives
The brain is at its peak of learning during adolescence. It is the optimum time to learn new languages, musical instruments, critical thinking and more. It is also at its most vulnerable time for addiction patterns and destructive behaviors.
Ultimately, it is best for youth to wait to try any substances until after this crucial time in their brain construction because they are at a greater risk of developing lasting addictions.
The brain is at its full size in adolescence, so these changes in the brain are considered restructuring or constructing. During this time of construction, there is an increase in the connections between the brain cells, which makes the brain’s pathways more effective.
This is an exciting time because it increases the capacity for learning. On the flip side, if the young adults are using substances, they are more likely to create substance abuse pathways.
The emotional part of the brain is developed first, and this is why young people tend to be guided more by emotions than reasoning. The prefrontal cortex is the last part of the brain to finish its construction of pathways. The prefrontal cortex is responsible for empathy, critical thinking and decision-making, to name a few tasks. These are crucial skills that take time and experiences to create.
Oftentimes, we look at adolescents and cannot understand why they are so insensitive or acted with no empathy. We have to remember that these skills are being constructed and they will take time to solidify. As adults, we need to allow experiences and provide lessons on how to instill critical thinking, contemplating consequences and understanding another person’s feeling or perception.
In addition, this time of restructuring is why adolescents are more likely to engage in risky behaviors. For example, we have intelligent young people who get caught vaping or speeding down F Street because their emotional brain is screaming this is fun and receives instant gratification. They do not always look at the logic and consequences of their actions.
This can be a scary time for a parent or trusted adult with the conflict of letting the youth learn from their experiences or being protective and strict to keep them safe. The more we understand about the restructuring of the brain, the better we can parent or guide our youth from a stance of understanding and to think why certain behaviors are happening.
The biggest piece of advice I can lend is to keep the lines of communication open. When an adult and a youth feel comfortable having honest conversation, they can discuss the dangers, the consequences and the possibilities of a situation. This helps to teach and create vital pathways in the prefrontal cortex.
Mistakes are going to happen during the formative years. Be supportive and understanding of this process. Be patient and guiding through this time.
Cassie Stauch is an intervention coordinator at Family & Youth Initiatives in Chaffee County.