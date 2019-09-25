Rick and Dawn Barrowman, both retired military, are new to the coffee shop business. However baking and cooking have been a lifelong passion for her.
“I began cooking and baking with my mother when I was in grade school,” she said. “I’m a retired Army nurse practitioner and Rick is a retired Army engineer, but with our two kids, Zach and Jen, grown up, we weren’t ready to really retire and we liked the idea of a coffee shop, so we opened Alba Bakery & Coffee in the Monarch Crossing subdivision in Poncha Springs in August.”
After their discharge/retirement from the U.S. Army, and while Rick was attending a fellowship at Harvard in Boston, Dawn enrolled at Cambridge School of Culinary Art and completed a professional pastry program. Dawn was also a test baker for Joanne Chang, American chef and restaurant owner who won a James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Baker in 2016.
While pastry is Dawn’s focus at the coffee shop, she was happy to share some of the recipes she has made for her family at home.
“I love making old-fashioned recipes, and I usually don’t follow any recipe exactly,” she said. “I test them and play with them and come up with something unique. Right now I’m playing with scone recipes at the shop. Scones, both sweet and savory, sell well here.”
Now that fall has arrived, she’s focusing on pumpkin, apple and molasses based treats. She also does breads, bread sticks and even went through a “cheesecake phase” but doesn’t make cheesecake for the business. However many of the cakes and specialty items are available by special order.
Alba Bakery & Coffee is at 222 Summitview Lane in Poncha Spring (off CR 120 and just before the intersection to U.S. 285.)
More information can be found at facebook.com/Alba.Bakery2019 or albabakery5.wixsite.com/mysite.
Following are some of the Barrowmans’ “home recipes.”
Knephia (German
Noodle Dumplings)
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 egg
Add enough water to work for 1 minute. Form into strands of dough you can roll into small logs. Roll out with hands and cut into ½- to 1-inch sections. Drop into boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain and serve with oil or butter.
Sauerkraut
- 2 to 4 cups sauerkraut
- 1 medium-large onion, medium chop
- Whole caraway seeds, mustard seeds or herbs of choice (optional)
- Add ½ head of finely chopped cabbage (optional), ½ cup chicken or vegetable stock
Drain and rinse sauerkraut. Add all ingredients to slow cooker and simmer on low all day. You may add bratwurst or sausage of choice to top the sauerkraut mixture.
Chicago-style
Deep Dish Pizza
- 3½ to 3¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 package dry yeast
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 1¼ cups water
- 3 tablespoons oil
Preheat oven 425 degrees. Combine 1½ cups flour, yeast and salt and mix well. Add warm water (120 to 130 degrees) and oil. Blend at low until moistened. Beat 3 minutes on medium speed. By hand, stir in enough remaining flour to make a firm dough. Knead on a floured surface 3 to 5 minutes. Cover dough with plastic wrap and a towel. Rest 20 minutes. Roll out dough to fit pizza pan and press sides halfway up. Spread with sauce and toppings. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
Pizza Sauce
- 8 ounces tomato sauce
- 6 ounces tomato paste
- 1½ teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon parsley
- ½ teaspoon basil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red peppers
Combine all ingredients n a small saucepan and simmer on low 10 to 15 minutes. Cool before using on the pizza.
Kabobs
- Beef (round steak or lean cut), turkey breast, chicken breast or pork cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes
- 1/3 cup oil, neutral (soy, canola, light olive oil)
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup wine, beer or liquor of choice; also may use orange or apple juice
- 1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper
- Ginger, thyme, rosemary or other herb or seasonings (optional)
- Vegetables (onion, peppers, mushrooms, all cut in similar sized portions. If using a root vegetable like carrot, parsnip, turnip or potato, par-cook prior to threading onto the kabob.)
Marinate overnight or at least 12 hours before placing on kabob sticks and grilling.