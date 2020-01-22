by Sara Law
Salida Parks and Recreation
Salida Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating 2020 with a new Salida Fit Bingo Card.
Starting with the New Year’s Day 5K, participants can work to hit “bingo” by completing circles on the bingo card. We added a kids’ section this year, which includes fun activities like “making a snow angel” and “checking out a book from the library” to complete a row.
For more information on how to play, check out salidarec.com or pick up your bingo card at the pool.
As the new year continues, Salida Parks and Rec is offering classes like Science for Kids, where each month we take on a new scientific adventure. Our next class is Feb. 3, when we will change potions into slime.
We will also teach a Kids’ No Cook/Cook class Feb. 21, led by Sally Ayotte, a registered dietitian nutritionist. Kids ages 6-12 will learn how to make healthy, nutritious snacks without even turning on the oven.
For youth whose New Year’s resolution was to be more entrepreneurial, we will provide the American Red Cross Babysitting Class from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 7-8. Our babysitter class shares latest information on child care, offers tips and can answer all your questions so you’re ready to start your own babysitting business. With lecture and class activities, this course is engaging, informative and fun.
However, life can’t be all about work, so we are ending February with a Salida Dance Workshop sponsored by Salida Dance Studio. Justin Boulet, lead male backup dancer for Taylor Swift, will teach a boys’ dance class and a boys’ and girls’ dance class Feb. 21 for middle schoolers. Kids will be able to show off their new moves at the Salida Family Dance Feb. 22 at Salida SteamPlant ballroom.
Finally, be sure to check out Salida Youth Wrestling starting the week of Feb. 10. Wrestling is both an individual and team sport, and it offers great learning and growing opportunities for young people. In addition to improved strength, flexibility and coordination, youth wrestlers work on improving their work ethic, self-confidence, self-discipline, self-respect and respect for others. Email mbena@salidaschools.org for more information.
If you haven’t already, check out our new and updated website, salidarec.com, for more information on all these programs or call Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center at 719-539-6738. You can also follow us on facebook and instagram @salidaparksandrec, where we post all of our new programs and events.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.