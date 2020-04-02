With time on my hands, I began to sift through my collection of fly rods, sorting them in order of utility for the spring fishing season, checking the condition of reels, lines and leaders.
Beyond the hard data of line weight, length and action, each rod carries with it memories of times and places past, while also invoking anticipation of what is yet to come.
My most utilitarian rod is a 5 weight. If fly rods were vehicles, the 5 weight would be a pickup truck. Just as a pickup caters to the widest range of transport needs, so too a 5 weight will serve an angler in most situations.
It has the power to be effective in wind, cast a heavy nymph or double streamer rig and backbone sufficient to play and land large fish, even if it does have the sensitivity of a telephone pole on smaller quarry.
Starting from a 5 weight, an angler can then branch out in different directions, adding rods to their quiver depending on level of interest, depth of wallet, talent for spousal self-justification and degree of individual psychosis.
My quiver contains everything from a 2 weight through to a 7. Living a thousand miles from the nearest coastline is the only reason I don’t have an 8, 9 or 10, these heavier rods being suited for the long-distance casting and larger fish found in salt water.
The 7, which due to fishing conditions in Colorado does not often see the light of day, came to me by accident, found with its tip sticking out of the waters of the Rio Grande a decade and a half ago, lying in a place and attitude that suggested an angler, frustrated with his or her pastime, had calmly reeled in the line, secured the fly, then heaved it with all their might into the farthest reaches of the nearest available pool.
The 6 sees some use, on days when deep nymphing or fishing streamers is on the cards, although it was added primarily for New Zealand conditions, where large flies need to be cast long distances to spooky fish. Each time I take it from its case, part of my mind still goes back to standing among rugged, beech-clad mountains alive to the rasping chorus of cicadas and songbirds overlaying the gentle purl of an emerald green river flowing through a landscape in which one could imagine one’s footprints to be the first.
If the 6 weight draws forth memories of the past, the 2 and 3 weights represent the beauty and bounty of the present. Diminutive rods both, their design is aligned for fishing diminutive water, particularly the small streams and beaver ponds of the high country.
In several ways the 2 weight is my favorite rod of all. Firstly, it is something of a luxury, a specialized rod I would not have ordinarily considered necessary. Secondly, it cost me nothing. For a guy who has only ever once held the winning ticket in a raffle, it made a pretty good only-ever prize. Third, it has a slow, almost languid action and the sensitivity to feel every twist and turn of a fish on the end of the line.
But what really makes this rod special is what it implies about where I am headed when I fish it. If the 2 weight is being loaded into my truck or strapped to the outside of my pack, it means only one destination, namely, the high country. Mountain peaks seemingly close enough to reach out and touch, yet so far distant, days and nights spent at treeline, solitude, fragile lakes cradled in alpine bowls and the colors, sounds and smells of summer and fall.
Like car makers, rod manufacturers never rest on their laurels, bringing out a new rod, at a new price, every couple of years. Yet true connection, like the accumulation of memories, takes time, and taking an old rod from its case is akin to greeting a familiar friend.
My newest rod is at least 10 years old, and I see little point in breaking the chain of memories by buying a new one any time soon.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.