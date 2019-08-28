I’ve always considered potatoes to be a rather boring vegetable. After all, we refer to lazy people as “couch potatoes,” and there is that expression that something is about as “exciting as a potato,” but truth be told, potatoes are a staple of the American diet, and it actually is pretty exciting when you think of the number of ways they can be prepared.
One of my very first jobs when I was about 12 years old was picking potatoes on Benson’s Farm back in Iron River, Michigan. I’d pack a lunch early in the morning and peddle the 3 or 4 miles to the farm on my green Schwinn bike to pick potatoes all day at about 25 cents a bushel.
It was hard work, but I was making my own money, and that was the important thing. It helped buy some new school clothes at the end of summer, and it was one of few jobs a kid could do at that time.
I remember how the rocks sometimes looked a lot like potatoes, and we had to be careful not to toss any rocks in with those tubers or we’d be in trouble. I was pretty tired of potatoes by the end of the day and by the time I got home it was suppertime and guess what we had to eat: meat and potatoes.
Rutabaga and
Potato Puree
- 6 strips of bacon
- 1 large rutabaga (2 pounds), peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks
- 2 large baking potatoes (1 pound), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Fry the bacon until it begins to brown and the fat is rendered. Add the rutabaga and 4 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook until the rutabaga is very tender, about 40 minutes. Drain and discard the bacon.
About 20 minutes before the rutabaga is done, combine the potato chunks, ½ teaspoon of the salt and enough water to cover them in a medium pan. Bring to a boil on high. Reduce heat and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain. Puree rutabaga in a food processor and add the potatoes a few at a time. Stir to combine or use a potato masher. Beat in the butter, sugar, pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Serve warm. Serves six.
Roasted
Rosemary Potatoes
- 3 pounds small potatoes
- ¾ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 1½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary
- Salt and pepper
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Quarter potatoes and arrange in a single layer in a pan or baking dish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Combine butter, lemon juice and zest and heat until the butter is melted. Pour the butter mixture over the potatoes and sprinkle the rosemary over them. Bake until lightly browned, about 45 minutes. Serves six.
Whipped Potato
Casserole
- 2½ pounds peeled and quartered potatoes
- Salt to taste
- ¼ cup softened butter
- ¾ cup half-and-half
- 4 ounces cream cheese with chives (comes in a tub)
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ cup sliced almonds
Bring potatoes to a boil in lightly salted water. Turn the heat down and simmer for about 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and mash. Add butter, half-and-half, cream cheese with chives, garlic salt and nutmeg. Beat potatoes with an electric mixer until smooth and spoon into a buttered dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds and bake another 15 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Serves six.
Hash Browns
- 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces
- Salt
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Pepper
Bring potatoes to a boil in salted water, then turn down and simmer until almost tender. Drain and pat dry. Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet Add the vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter. When the foam goes down, add the potatoes and cook on medium to high, tossing until lightly golden. Season with salt and pepper and roughly mash. Dot the remaining tablespoon of butter over the potatoes and cover 3 minutes. Slide potatoes onto a plate and invert them back into the pan. Cook until the underside is crusty. Slide potatoes onto a platter and serve.
Mashed Potato
Doughnuts
(A good way to use leftover mashed potatoes.)
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 1½ cups sugar
- 1 cup hot mashed potatoes
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 4 cups sifted flour
- 5 teaspoons baking powder (2½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ cup milk
- Powdered sugar
Cream the butter and sugar. Blend in mashed potatoes and eggs. Sift dry ingredients twice. Add to the butter mixture alternately with milk and chill the dough for 2 hours. Roll out ½ inch thick on a lightly floured board and cut with a doughnut cutter. Fry in deep fat fryer about 1 minute on each side. Drain on paper towel and, when still slightly warm, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 3 dozen.
Potato Puff Buns
- 1 package dry yeast
- ½ cup warm water
- 1 cup milk, scalded
- 2/3 cup shortening
- ½ cup sugar
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- 6 cups sifted flour
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
Crumble yeast over warm water. Scald milk and cool to lukewarm. Cream shortening, sugar and salt. Blend in eggs and mashed potatoes. Add yeast mixture to the milk and stir into the creamed mixture. Add flour to make a soft dough. Turn onto a floured board and knead thoroughly. Place in a large, greased bowl and cover to let rise in a warm place until doubled (about 2 hours). Punch down and knead again. Brush with butter.
Cover tightly and place in the refrigerator until ready to bake. (Will keep overnight but place in a very large bowl and cover tightly because the dough will rise in the refrigerator.)
About 2½ hours before baking time, form the dough into small rolls or desired shape. Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Makes 2½ dozen.