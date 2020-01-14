June Shaputis gave this county a great gift in 1987. She pored over the local newspapers to reconstruct a history of burials in Chaffee County and then put it all together in “Chaffee County, Colorado Burials,” her Chaffee County opus.
This massive undertaking took her 25 years to compile and is filled with the thousands of names of this county’s deceased, dating back to 1860 and leading all the way up to 1985.
Along with these names, June included the location of the grave at the cemetery and the date of the newspaper in which the deceased’s obituary appeared. It is a researcher’s wish come true and empowers those of us working in the field now and in years to come.
Of the dozens of cemeteries in Chaffee County, June additionally wrote a short history of each in her book. Most intriguing, she compiled chapters on “Unknown Burial Sites” and “Outlying Graves” in the county.
In 1910, Herman Hentschell was found dead after falling from his prospect site in the Red Mountain district near Twin Lakes. He is buried in an outlying grave, near where his body was found. This is from his obit:
“Hentschell was alone in this world with no known relatives, but was well-liked through the mining section … The miners accompanying the coroner improvised a stretcher of small saplings and carried the lifeless form to camp. The body was prepared and tenderly laid away in the depths of the mountains and a huge stone rolled over the grave to mark the resting place and the end of the lone prospector.”
Within June’s opus, she would sometimes write “good obit” after the date of an obituary. These are the interesting ones to look for.
What is an obituary? They are simple, small biographies of a person, meaningful to family and to fellow townsfolk and then helpful to the researcher. Some are poignant, and some are brutally honest. Judith Gill died here in 1901 “from the infirmities of her nearly four score years and ten in life’s struggles. It was but the termination of a long, tedious journey.” But an obit can also be so much more, a witness to a different time.
These are some of the people who June considered good obits:
John Jay, Sr. was born in 1870, and moved to Colorado from Iowa during the Leadville Gold Rush of 1879. His family settled in Maysville in 1880, which had just begun to boom due to the successes of the Monarch mining district. He attended school there in the little red schoolhouse.
“The hustle and bustle of those exciting days remained indelibly in his memory. In relating the events of his boyhood when visiting with his friends, he relived those rough and tumble years when the freight wagons loaded with ore and supplies for the miners crept over the narrow mountain roads, the crack of the driver’s whip, and the tread of the miners boots over the board walks vibrated again and again in his ears. He referred to early day events as if they had occurred but yesterday.”
George Pugh, who died in 1930, set the record straight on the correct history and spelling of Fooses creek drainage: “It was named for one Foos, who intended to build a toll road through the gulch and over the pass to Gunnison but Hugh Boon and associates built Monarch pass and the Foos route was abandoned.”
Max Dickman, Salida’s justice of the peace and police magistrate, died in 1945:
“In May 1860, Herman Dickman and wife Charlotte crossed the plains from Bloomington, Ill., to South Park, traveling in a covered wagon drawn by a spiked team and leading a milch cow. Max was born in Park County, about five miles from Fairplay on Aug. 27, 1860. The old timers informed the Dickmans that their son was the first white child born in what is now Park County.” At his death, Max was believed to be “the oldest native-born citizen of Colorado.”
Bob O’Haver was born in 1898, served in World War I and worked most of his life in Salida in the oil business, at various times owning Shavano Oil Co. and working at Y&R Garage as a mechanic. He also served as a Chaffee County commissioner. In October 1948, Gray’s Creek Reservoir was renamed O’Haver Lake “in honor of O’Haver’s service in water and forest conservation.”
Thomas Cameron, at the time the oldest settler in the valley, died in 1897. He first located in California Gulch (at Leadville) in 1860:
“He took up the tract of land which has (since 1867) been his home, it being about the first ranch to be taken up in the valley. Cameron Mountain was named in honor of him and will forever stand as nature’s monument to the man who was one of the few to crowd the red man farther into the mountains and pave the way for civilization.”
And Tom Doyle, who died in 1948, alternated throughout his life between wealth and poverty:
“Death came this morning to one of the most picturesque prospectors in the history of mining in the Rocky Mountains. Tom Doyle had an instinctive knowledge of geology, which enabled him to find a mineral deposit. He made and spent several fortunes. He would often say that he knew what it meant to spend a million dollars because he had done it. …
“When Cripple Creek was booming, Tom Doyle was there. When Leadville opened up, Tom Doyle was in the camp. He prospected in Aspen. His favorite haunt was the Paradox Valley in western Montrose County where he found enough rare minerals and precious metals to have made him one of the wealthiest men in the West, but money soon slipped from his grasp.”
June wrote of her collection:
“I believe, rich or poor, famous or infamous, everyone’s life is unique and everyone has a story to tell. Each person contributed to this area in some way, good or bad … These burials did not just take place in cemeteries, but occurred on ranches, along roads, trails, streams and rivers, and sometimes beside a solitary miner’s cabin.”
And what of June’s obit? She “haunted local cemeteries, investigated local ghost towns and found great pleasure walking down shadowy dirt roads. She loved history and used to joke about collecting dead people. Over time she collected hundreds of epitaphs. One of her favorites was inscribed on the tombstone of a hypochondriac and stated, “I told you I was sick.”
That was a good obit.
Thanks to Donna Nevens for her assistance with this article. “Chaffee County, Colorado Burials” is available online at the Archive site.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.