by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Kids may “say some of the darnedest things,” but our lovable cats and dogs “do some of the darnedest things.” Their quirky behaviors often baffle us. There are possible explanations.
Ever try to give a cat a bath? It is definitely more challenging than bathing your dog. Most cats hate being in water while many dogs love it. According to Kelley Bollen with the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, perhaps it is because a cat’s fur takes longer to dry than a dog’s, and cats do not like to be sopping wet while they wait to dry.
She added, “Maybe cats prefer to have all four feet on a solid surface and do not appreciate the sensation of floating in water.”
Dogs, on the other hand, like to play in water. They have body types equipped for swimming. Some dog breeds are bred to work in water. Suzanne Hetts, a wildlife biologist in Colorado, reminds us that many dogs are pleasantly introduced to water when they are young while cats are not.
Cats may run from water, but they love to stretch and do so often and gracefully. Andrew Cuff, a researcher of cat anatomy, explains that stretching feels good and increases blood flow to the muscles, especially since cats sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day.
That is how they wake up and become alert for activity, such as running after a mouse, playing with a toy or pouncing for a treat. He adds that stretching also can flush out toxins and waste by-products that build up in the cat body when idle.
A dog stretches, shakes and stretches again. He also walks in circles before settling down for a snooze. He paws at his bed and bedding, tries it out and then arranges it again. This curious behavior was hardwired in canines from prehistoric times when their wild ancestors walked in circles to make a nest, stomping down grass or underbrush for a comfy sleep. This behavior may have also driven out snakes or large insects that otherwise could have bothered them.
Your dog “nests” to sleep. And as soon as a box enters your home, your cat turns it into his dwelling. Seeking out such confined spaces is likely instinctual. In the wild, enclosed spaces helped cats hide from predators. “Cats like boxes because they are cryptic animals who like to hide,” writes Stephen Zawistowski, a science adviser for the ASPCA. “A box gives them a place of safety and security. It allows them to see what’s coming at them, without being seen.
The behavior of our pets is fascinating. Our questions are endless. Do dogs smile? Do they dream? Why do cats always land on their feet? Why are they picky eaters? We humans are curious because we want to understand these furry family members we so love.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.