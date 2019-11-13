National Bison Day is celebrated every Nov. 2, and while we’re a little late getting to that, today’s recipes from the Colorado Department of Agriculture are good choices to try any time of the year.
Nearly 400,000 head of bison live on public and private lands across North America. Bison meat is high in protein and a great source of iron. It cooks faster than beef, so prepare it over lower heat and watch carefully to avoid overcooking. Look for it in grocery stores, meat markets and restaurants.
Recipes are from chef Jason I. Morse of 5280 Culinary LLC. The barbecue seasoning blends can be any brand, but Morse has his own 5280 Culinary seasoning blends. The sweet version is called “Oink” and has a little sugar in it. The regular is called “Rub a Dub.” They are available at Ace Hardware stores or at 5280culinary.com/product-category/rubs/. Morse is the Ace Hardware grill expert.
Bison Meatloaf
- 2 pounds ground bison
- ¼ cup sweet yellow onion, minced
- 1½ tablespoons sweet barbecue seasoning blend
- 1 tablespoon barbecue seasoning blend
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup unseasoned panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup jalapeño jack cheese, shredded
- ½ cup sweet barbecue sauce
In a large stainless steel mixing bowl, add the bison, onion, seasonings and garlic and mix well. Add the eggs, cheese and bread crumbs and mix well to combine. Then add barbecue sauce to taste. Form two loaves and keep cold in the refrigerator until needed.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place meatloaf on a sheet pan (with sidewalls) and cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, approximately 55 minutes. During the last 10 minutes, glaze with more barbecue sauce if desired. Remove from the oven, place meatloaf on cutting board and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Skillet Buffalo
Queso Fundido
- 12 ounces thick-cut applewood bacon, diced
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced small
- 2 Anaheim peppers, roasted, peeled and diced small
- 1 red bell pepper, diced small
- Cajun seasoning to taste
- 1 pound ground buffalo
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded jalapeño jack cheese
- 4 tablespoons corn flour (masa)
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle amber beer
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro, stems removed and chopped
- 1 medium tomato, diced
Heat a large cast iron skillet on medium high. Add the bacon and cook until half done and starts to caramelize. Slowly add onions, Anaheim pepper and red bell pepper. Sauté the onions and peppers over medium high heat for approximately 5 minutes until slightly colored. Add the Cajun seasoning, stir well, then add the ground buffalo, stir and cook for approximately 5 minutes.
Put both cheeses into a large bowl, add the corn flour and toss well to combine. Add the beer to the skillet and allow to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cheese one-third of the amount at a time and mix well in between each batch. Add the cilantro and stir to combine.
Simmer uncovered for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t burn or stick to the pan. Remove from the heat, top with the diced tomatoes and serve with tortilla chips.
Paleo Buffalo Burger
- 2 pounds ground buffalo
- 1½ tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup Greek olives, pitted and chopped
- ¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, chopped
- 1 (10-ounce) can roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
- 1 egg
- Kosher salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 head iceberg lettuce
- 1 lemon
In a large stainless steel mixing bowl combine the buffalo, garlic, herbs, oil, olives, parsley, peppers and egg and mix well. Divide into 8 equal burgers and set aside. Lightly spray grill with cooking spray, then heat grill to high. Place burgers on the grill and season as needed with salt and pepper. Turn burgers once to cook on both sides. Remove from the grill when cooked to desired doneness. Place onto iceberg lettuce “buns,” drizzle lightly with lemon juice and enjoy.
Colorado Buffalo
Sausage Flatbread Pizza
- 2 pieces naan flatbread
- 8 tablespoons jalapeño jelly
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, julienned
- 1 green bell pepper, julienned
- ½ sweet yellow onion, julienned
- ½ cup shredded Asiago and Parmesan cheese blend
- ¼ cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- 2 links Colorado buffalo sausage, grilled, chilled and sliced
- 4 tablespoons sweet chili Thai sauce
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Sauté peppers and onion in olive oil until they are golden brown and start to caramelize. Divide the jalapeño jelly evenly and spread onto both pieces of flatbread. Top with the sautéed pepper and onion mix, both types of shredded cheese and buffalo sausage. Cook at 375 degrees until the cheese is golden brown and the flatbread starts to toast. Remove from the oven and cut into wedges. Drizzle with sweet chili sauce and garnish with chopped cilantro.
Buffalo and Bean Chili
- 4 slices applewood bacon, medium dice
- 1 pound buffalo stew meat, medium dice
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
- ½ red, green and yellow bell peppers, medium dice
- ½ small yellow onion, medium dice
- 1 small fresh jalapeño, minced
- 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomato
- 1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomato
- 1½ cans pinto beans, drained
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 4 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoons seasoning salt
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
Sauté bacon, add buffalo and garlic and cook until buffalo is browned. In a separate pan sauté onion and peppers until golden. Combine onions and peppers with sautéed meat, add jalapeño and cook. Add tomatoes, beans and seasonings and simmer for 35 minutes. Serve with cornbread muffins.