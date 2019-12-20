The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather together, visit, party and feast. To keep the celebration bright, be careful with your furry, family members. The noisy, hectic activity may cause your pets undue stress, and many foods you love can be their poison.
Holiday households tend to fall out of the regular routine. Pets need their regular schedule. Keep their eating and exercise habits as close to normal as possible. Try not to get so caught up in your festivities that you ignore your loyal, tail-wagging friends. Create special moments of undivided attention and love for your pets.
Too many guests and noisy activities can become overwhelming for your cats and dogs. Encourage but limit gentle play and attention. Provide a quiet space as a retreat with water and familiar bed.
Be watchful, especially as company arrives and leaves, that your dog or cat does not escape and get lost. Current IDs and microchips can reunite your family if your pet gets out.
During this joyous season, delicious foods are part of the festivities. Many are harmful to your pets.
Turkey, its skin and gravy can cause pancreatitis. Bones damage the digestive tract. Turkey brine causes vomiting, diarrhea and, in large quantities, brain swelling.
Alcohol can cause weakness/illness, comas and respiratory failure. Onions, garlic, chives, citrus, coconut, grapes, raisins, currants and nuts found in several dishes are toxic to pets.
Desserts are a particular danger. Chocolate is harmful. A small amount will make your pet sick. A large amount can be life-threatening, causing seizures, internal bleeding or a heart attack. The artificial sweetener xylitol found in many sugar-free baked treats is also deadly, damaging the liver.
Ingested yeast dough causes painful gas and bloating that could be life-threatening, causing hospitalization. Raw batter and any raw meat are a threat because they may contain salmonella bacteria.
Because of these poison risks, you need to keep your animals away from these foods and their preparation. This may mean putting your pets in a different room or assigning someone to keep them under a watchful eye at all times. Give them their own special treats so they are less tempted to eat what could sicken or kill them.
After the meal securely put away all food and trash where pets cannot get to them. Put trash in tightly sealed bags and containers and lock them away from nosy animals.
If your pet eats something bad, act fast. Call your vet, emergency clinic, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control, 888-426-4435, or the Pet Poison Helpline, 855-764-7661.
Holidays are fun, but your furry companions need extra vigilance and TLC to see they too are happy, safe and content. You hold them too dear to harm with too much cheer.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.