by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
Where did summer vacation go? It’s almost time for school to be back in full swing. Along with busy ballfields, jungle gyms and new drivers will come more kids running across the street and yellow school buses on the highways.
With this in mind, it’s a great opportunity for drivers everywhere to brush up on a couple of back-to-school driving tips.
Now that kids will be back on their way to school, it’s time to double- and triple-check those intersections. Just when you think it’s all systems go, a late student will magically appear out of nowhere and dart across the street when you least expect it.
Making full stops at stop signs and red lights before turning right will give you the time you need to be completely sure the coast is clear before you enter a crosswalk.
Keep your foot covering the brake pedal and your eyes scanning the road when entering a marked school zone. When children are present, school zones require you to obey the posted 25 mph or slower speed limit, regardless of the day of week or time of day. For example, if it’s a Friday night at 9 p.m. and you are in a school zone when kids are present (maybe a football game just ended), you are still required to adjust your speed to obey the slower school zone speed limit.
When you slow down for pedestrians, you not only make yourself a safer driver, but you also help other drivers who may not see the obstacles you do. When they see you slowing down, their natural intuition will kick in, and they too will slow down to see what potential hazard may lie ahead. Well, I should say they should wonder what is happening.
Those large yellow vehicles packed with children are called school buses, and special regulations are in place to ensure they get from their origin to their destination safe and sound.
Did you know that more bus passengers are killed while unloading or loading each year than are killed while traveling inside a school bus? When a school bus stops with its red brake lights flashing and/or its stop sign raised, you must stop from either direction until all kids are safely across the street and the bus lights stop flashing.
Also, don’t tailgate a bus as they often make sudden stops when least expected. Finally, when a school bus is trying to merge back into traffic, you must give them the right of way.
Near high school campuses, bear in mind that a higher number of the motorists are newly licensed teenage drivers who may not have as much driving know-how as you do. Beware of surroundings when you are close by a school campus. Let’s keep all our children in the county safe.
Happy school year!
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.