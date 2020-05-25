Book review: “Pride of Eden” by Taylor Brown.
I have been in a book drought. Not in the literal sense, as I’ve been surrounded by books since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Books have crowded my dresser and are scattered throughout the living room.
Most of the books have been mindless reads, books to distract my mind from the virus, murder hornets, social distancing attitude from teens and a dying piñon tree in my front yard.
A few weeks ago, I took home “Pride of Eden” by Taylor Brown. Eden quickly became a book I couldn’t escape, even when doing other tasks around the house. Eden brought the pleasure of reading back; Brown’s writing carries the emotion that I needed to become engaged.
“Pride of Eden” is a work of fiction, drawn from raw reality. The book’s main character is a firecracker of a man named Anse. Anse is an ex-race horse jockey hunted by demons from Vietnam. He runs a roadside animal sanctuary on the Georgia coast. He rescues wild animals that are mistreated – left in small boxes in roadside stands, animals baited to fight or animals smuggled in illegally from other countries.
Anse has an obsession for one particular lion that lives in the zoo. Problems arise when the lion escapes from the sanctuary, and Anse is determined to find another lion to replace the one he has lost.
There is a host of characters just as strong as Anse, each bringing their own specific ghosts. What brings them all together is their love of animals.
Anse is in a relationship with a confident woman named Tyler. Tyler is content to take second seat in love to the relationship Anse has with his animals.
Tyler leads the sanctuary tours, not mincing her words with children. She tosses deer legs in to feed the hungry tigers, while explaining to kids why a tiger has marks on its forehead that resemble the Chinese character “wang,” meaning “king.” “So the tiger has ‘king’ emblazoned on its forehead, embedded in its skin. Shave a tiger’s coat, and the mark will remain, as if tattooed on its head.” Indeed, the big cats are kings of this novel.
Anse also employs a woman named Malaya, who has animal parts tattooed across her body to give her strength and to help fend off personal demons. Malaya is back from two tours in Iraq and working as a contracted poacher hunter in South Africa. She witnessed as much animal death as a soldier near the old Baghdad Zoo as she did hunting poachers. She carries guilt due to sometimes being too late to help save the animals.
Malaya wonders what would happen if all tigers were released upon the land. There are more tigers kept in captivity in the entire state of Texas than are left in the wild. What if they all got out?
Anse declares to Malaya, “They would flash across the highways of west Texas, passing through the lights of minivans and semi-trucks, then disappearing again into the desert night, pursued by the mini sabers of helicopter searchlights. A red wreckage left in their wake, the remains of coyotes and stray dogs and children on trampolines.”
There are a few other peripheral characters, all held under the sway of wild animals. If they aren’t obsessed with capturing them, they are hunting them or trying to become part of the pack. They are grasping for a bit of wildness within themselves. Characters in Brown’s novel don’t feel part of this earth, unless they are surrounded by the wild beasts.
Malaya desires to “break the latches on every lion and tiger cage in the world. Those cats streaming like fire and lightning into the night. Maybe if we were forced to feel like prey again, like animals, we’d have a little more respect for the rest of the creatures we share the world with.”
Malaya wonders whether we deserve this world. Anse answers her, as if he is trying to talk himself into it as well, “All we can do is try and be the good guys, best we can.”
Brown’s characters persevere in the bleakest of odds. Whether man or beast, they struggle to live and thrive. This is a brilliant, atmospheric novel with a chilling message about the human treatment of wild animals and the futility of being saviors.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.