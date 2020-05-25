Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.