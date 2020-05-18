When will Salida Regional Library open to the public again? This is the question we are asked on a daily basis, numerous times a day.
The answer is not as simple as identifying a specific date, and the decision is not only COVID-19 based. Remember, we are also at the tail end of our remodel, which would have had us doing some closings, even if COVID-19 had not come upon us.
As I outlined in my previous column, we’re working on reopening in phases. With the safer-at-home order in place, Salida Regional Library will take this phased reopening approach for our facility that prioritizes health and safety of our patrons and staff. With guidance and direction from local public health officials, our team is considering all factors.
We would love to hear from our community about what will make you comfortable to re-enter the library once we are open. Please take a minute (it’s all the time it should take) to answer our five-question survey about reopening at surveymonkey.com/r/237WRCP, or by accessing the survey from our website, salidalibrary.org.
Remember, you can still use the library remotely, accessing online materials, like movies and books, databases, online courses and language learning software. You can also access our new YouTube channel or our Facebook page for tutorials, storytime videos, archive information and more.
Our team will continue to serve you with curbside services from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdays and the book drop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, making it easy for you to return materials and safely pick up items.
A few people have communicated the desire to have materials from other libraries. Please understand, this is not our decision to stop courier service to the library. We have asked for the service back, since we are offering curbside to our patrons, but at this point, the statewide courier service is not serving libraries. This one is out of our hands, but understand they know we are willing to start service back up whenever they are ready. Once the state has decided that public libraries can indeed reopen, we may start to see some of these services coming back.
The expansion is something I have not mentioned lately because COVID-19 seemed to be superseding all else. Where are we in the process? We have come a long way in the last month – many of you have seen the progress from E Street as it unfolds.
I could blame the pandemic on all of our closing times, but to be fair, we probably would have had to close at least one of these weeks already, when drywall and sanding were occurring. We will most likely not be able to fully reopen until the expansion is complete.
Due to moving materials around, relocating the tech and children’s areas, making Colorado and archive materials more accessible, storing furniture and shelves for the new library areas, etc., the inside of the library is currently in disarray. It would be a hazard to have any patron step foot in it at this point.
We do hope to have all our shuffling of materials done by the last week of May, so if the safer-at-home order is lifted, we can proceed to the next phase of our reopening plan. We promise to keep you informed on any major updates. We miss you all!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.