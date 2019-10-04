There are 25 active therapy dog teams in a group called Therapy Dogs of Chaffee County. All of these teams have been certified through recognized organizations such as Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD).
Included in ATD’s mission statement is their objective to “form a network of caring individuals who are willing to share their special dogs in order to bring happiness and cheer to people young and old alike.”
During testing, the handler and dog are evaluated on their ability to act as a team to safely fulfill the purpose as a therapy dog team.
During ATD’s testing, the body language of the handler, as well as the dog, is evaluated – not only for skills but also for handler/dog teamwork. The dog needs to be looking to the handler for guidance and directions, and the handler needs to have the ability to be a strong and responsible leader.
As a responsible handler, their dog must be kept at least 2 feet from other dogs and animals while representing (on a visit or event) the therapy dog organization under which they are certified. This rule “discourages play, ensures that dogs have enough personal space for focusing on the person being visited and prevents any interaction between dogs that could possibly lead to an injury of a third party. If a dog prefers more than 2 feet, the handler should be sure to provide for the dog’s needs.”
Being a strong and responsible handler goes beyond the therapy dog world, especially as we take our dogs out in public. We’ve all heard the saying “be a responsible pet owner and pick up after your pet.” Leash laws are implemented for the protection of dogs, humans and other animals. Owning a dog should be considered a privilege, not a right.
All of us handling our dogs around other (unfamiliar) dogs would benefit from practicing ATD’s 2-foot policy. Make sure your dog gives the other dog its personal space. Communicate with other dog owners as to what your dog’s personal space is. Be a responsible dog owner.
Several Salida Dog Club members are in the process of increasing access of well-behaved dogs into one of the city’s parks (besides Loyal Duke’s Dog Park), on a trial basis. Also, we are reaching out to local restaurants that have patios to let them know how they can legally allow well-behaved dogs into their restaurant. A common denominator in these requests is the well-behaved dog. Another common denominator is the responsible dog owner.
Responsible owners mean well-behaved dogs, the result of which is the opportunity for open-armed acceptance in communities, business establishments and parks.
Note: Some of the content of this article is borrowed from the Alliance of Therapy Dog Member and Tester/Observer handbooks.
Laura Pintane is a local dog trainer, member of Salida Dog Club and an advocate of dogs safely and productively integrating among the human race.