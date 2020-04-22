by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
“Dog is man’s best friend,” wrote King Frederick of Prussia in 1789 about his much adored greyhound. Today nearly 77 million of those “friends” live in U.S. households as beloved pets. They are family, but any one, even the sweetest and cuddliest, can bite.
More than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800,000 receive medical attention for those bites. At least half of the number bitten are children.
Because dog bites pose a serious risk to our communities, the American Veterinary Medical Association designates the second full week of April each year (April 12-18) as National Dog Bite Prevention Week. The purpose is to educate people about dog bite prevention.
Any canine can bite, no matter its size, gender or breed. The AVMA states, “It is not a dog’s breed that determines whether it will bite but the dog’s individual history and behavior.”
Responsible pet ownership is a good way to prevent your dog from biting. Select a dog right for you and your lifestyle. Spay or neuter your pet and keep up with vet visits and vaccinations. Train your dog to listen, obey and behave with good manners.
Socialize your pet so she is used to people. Provide mental stimulation and exercise. Use a leash in public places. Never put your dog in a position where she feels threatened. Give your furry friend a comfortable, secure and loving home.
If you have children, teach them to treat the dog with respect and not engage in rough or aggressive behavior. Monitor their interactions to ensure safety and never leave a small child or baby alone with a pet.
Follow the suggested guidelines of the ASPCA in interacting with dogs.
When meeting an unfamiliar dog, ask the owner for permission to pet the dog. If the owner agrees, let the dog sniff the back of your closed hand. If the animal seems comfortable proceed to pet her shoulders or chest.
Do not touch a dog who is sleeping, eating or chewing a toy. Respect her space, as startled dogs are more likely to bite.
Avoid dogs who are barking or growling and steer clear of unattended dogs who are loose, behind a fence or tied up.
If a dog is resting with her puppies and seems protective, do not pet her or her pups.
Do not touch an unattended sick or injured dog. Call for professional help.
If an unknown dog approaches you, stay quiet and still. Do not scream or run.
Take the opportunity to learn, practice and share this valuable dog bite prevention information, especially since now everyone is outside with “man’s best friend.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.