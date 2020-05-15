by Laura Pintane
Loyal Duke’s Columnist
Loyal Duke’s Dog Park continues to be a popular city park in Salida. It’s a park where both people and dogs are welcome. Salida Dog Club continues to collaborate with the city to help maintain and improve the dog park.
Just prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, the club had placed an order for agility-type obstacles to add to the park. The obstacles were received and an installation date was scheduled. Unfortunately, social distancing restrictions have put the installation on hold.
Stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders haven’t put any restrictions on creativity. In fact, hunkering down actually gave members of the club an opportunity to implement a fundraising idea that had been talked about. The fundraiser is not only an opportunity to start raising funds for a second shade structure and to rebuild the dog club account after the recent agility equipment purchase – it’s also a chance to immediately add an acknowledgment brick pathway.
Brick orders are being accepted through a fundraising organization called That’s My Brick. Three personalization options are available on the bricks. The simplest brick can have three lines of 18 characters personalization (example: Lassie/Timmy Turner/1940-1958).
The second option would be three lines of 10 characters and include a graphic currently available (examples: paw prints, a Lab, a German shepherd or the dog club logo).
The third option would be the 10-character personalization but include a customized graphic, like a graphic of a collie. Local artist Jon MacManus has agreed to provide these customized breed graphics.
Up to about 300 bricks will be laid as a pathway from the dog park’s parking lot entrance, toward and around the dog park sign and then over to an activity area on the far side of the current pavilion.
These bricks can serve as permanent memories of important dogs in our lives.
Maybe you’d like to own a brick similar to the one that you order for the park? Additional bricks can be ordered that are exact replicas, except they have rubber feet to easily display them on a desk or mantel. These exact replicas can be purchased for half the price of the fundraiser brick and will be shipped directly to your house.
Price ranges for these fundraiser bricks are $50-$120. Potential donors can order online at thatsmybrick.com/salidadogclub.
Alternately, a donor can pick up a brochure (that includes an order form) at the dog park. Brochures will be stocked and available under the bulletin board. Place your order by June 1 to be included in the first round of orders.
For more information about this fundraiser, please contact Laura Pintane (Salida Dog Club president), Donna Rhoads (brainstormer of the fundraiser) or some of the other members of the Salida Dog Club board (Paula Givan, Jan Toniazzo or Chris Miller). Find contact information for these members on our website, SalidaDogClub.org. Look for examples of possible brick designs on the Salida Dog Club Facebook page.
Laura Pintane is a local dog trainer, a longtime supporter of Salida Dog Club and is pondering how she will personalize the brick she is ordering.