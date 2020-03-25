by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
News of the coronavirus is everywhere, from the front page of all the papers to grocery stores, to playgrounds. Many parents are wondering how to bring up the pandemic in a way that will be reassuring and not make kids more worried than they already may be.
Most children will have already heard about the virus or seen people wearing face masks, so parents shouldn’t avoid talking about it. Not talking about something can actually make kids worry more. Your goal is to help your children feel informed and get fact-based information that is likely more reassuring than whatever they’re hearing from others.
Don’t volunteer too much information, as that may be overwhelming. Try to answer your child’s questions. Do your best to answer honestly and clearly.
Invite your child to tell you anything they may have heard about the coronavirus and how they feel.
When you’re feeling most anxious or panicked, that isn’t the time to talk to your kids about what’s happening with the coronavirus. Take some time and calm yourself before having that conversation with your children.
Children are very egocentric, so hearing about the coronavirus on the news may be enough to make them seriously worry that they’ll catch it. It’s helpful to reassure your child about how rare the coronavirus actually is (the flu is much more common) and that kids actually seem to have milder symptoms.
The disease is transported by coughing and sneezing and people touching many surfaces, doorknobs, countertops, shopping carts, desks. So remind kids that they are taking care of themselves by washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or the length of two “Happy Birthday” songs) when they come in from outside, before they eat and after blowing their nose, coughing, sneezing or using the bathroom.
It is very important they understand that keeping hands away from their face as well as others will help keep the germs down.
Structured days with regular mealtimes and bedtimes are an essential part of keeping kids happy and healthy.
Tell kids that you will continue to keep them updated as you learn more. Let them know the lines of communication are open. Even though we don’t have the answers to a lot, let them know that once you know more you will let them know.
Everyone please keep your safe distance of 6 feet between people. We all will fight this to the end and come out a stronger community. The staff at the library misses our patrons, but please be patient and keep your books. We will handle everything once we are open for business. Stay healthy.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.