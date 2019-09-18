Ground beef is known by a few different names, mostly because some grades of it are better than others. Chopped sirloin, ground beef and ground chuck come to mind.
Whatever name it goes by, it is still ground meat and it is still America’s favorite meat, whether it’s in patties, meat loaf or casseroles.
Back in the day when all my kids were young, one of the boys was about 4 years old, and he suddenly refused to eat hamburger, which made no sense because he had always like it. Finally he admitted why. He didn’t want to eat a groundhog. He had seen the label “ground chuck” on the package and confused “groundhog” and “woodchuck” as ground chuck and thought the package contained one of the little critters that lived in our field and occasionally popped out of their holes.
Another memorable “hamburger” experience was on one of our early wedding anniversaries when we went out to eat with another couple who were far better off financially than we were. Going out to eat was a rare occasion then, and of course I ordered the cheapest item on the menu – chopped sirloin – thinking it was some kind of tenderized steak.
My face fell when I was delivered a dressed-up hamburger. Everyone was shocked that I hadn’t known chopped sirloin was hamburger. I gagged down the hamburger while everyone else savored delicious steaks and learned never to order chopped sirloin again.
All that being said, hamburger is among the least expensive meats and probably the most versatile, so here are a few ways to use it.
This first one is courtesy of Taste of Home Magazine where you can find more great recipes at tasteofhome.com.
Skillet Beef
& Macaroni
- 1½ pounds ground beef
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
- 1 cup water
- 1 (7-ounce) package macaroni
- ½ cup chopped green pepper
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef and onion until the meat is no longer pink. Drain. Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until macaroni is tender, stirring occasionally, 20 to 25 minutes. Add more water if needed.
Cheese-Nut Burgers
Mix 1 pound of ground beef, ¼ cup wheat germ, ¾ cup diced sharp cheddar cheese, ½ teaspoon instant meat tenderizer, ½ cup chopped cashews or other nuts and ¼ cup water. Shape into four or six patties and broil or grill to desired doneness. Serve on a bun.
My Favorite Meatloaf
(Plain, but good!)
- 3 pounds hamburger
- 2 eggs
- 4 cups bread crumbs
- 2 cups milk
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped onions
- Soak crumbs in milk. Add eggs, salt and onions and mix well. Add the hamburger and mix well. A food processor works best. Shape into a loaf and bake, uncovered, for about 1 hour. When nearly done top with:
- ½ cup ketchup
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- Mix and spread on top and bake 5 to 10 minutes longer.
Pizza Meatloaf
- 1½ cups canned pitted ripe olives
- 1½ pounds lean ground beef
- 1 (10½-ounce) can pizza sauce
- ½ cup soft bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup grated cheddar cheese
Drain olives. Slice ½ cup and set aside. Chop the rest of the olives and mix with the beef, 2/3 cup pizza sauce, crumbs, parsley, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Shape into an 8-inch circle on a pizza pan or shallow baking pan like a cookie sheet (with edges). Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, pour off any excess fat. Pour remaining pizza sauce over the top. Sprinkle with olive slices and cheese. Return to the oven and bake another 15 to 20 minutes.
Chili Meatballs
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ cup uncooked rice
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoons ground cumin seed
Mix first five ingredients. Shape into about 18 balls. Brown lightly on all sides in hot butter. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer about 45 minutes. Serve over hot buttered noodles. Serves four.
Taco Meatloaf
- 1½ pounds hamburger
- ¾ cup taco sauce
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 1 cup croutons
- 1 egg
- Onion, garlic, salt and pepper to taste
Mix well and bake about 1 hour in a loaf pan. Top with additional taco sauce and a sprinkling of Mexican shredded cheese mix if desired.