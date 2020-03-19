What is euphemistically referred to as the “down time” of angling – those frequent lulls between fishing and catching when questions existential in nature arise, oft involving exploration of themes such as futility, inadequacy, folly, exasperation and the very nature and purpose of creation itself – author John Gierach counters is really “the soul of fly fishing.”
If true, then a recent morning spent on the Green River below the Flaming Gorge dam must have succeeded in bringing me ever closer to understanding the meaning of life.
Like most, the day began full of promise. Gone the cloud and snow of yesterday, replaced with a sun attempting to peek over the canyon rim, a scattering of clouds soft against the deepening blue sky.
No other vehicles in the parking lot – a rarity on such a well-visited tailwater as the Green – gave the impression of the river to ourselves as we negotiated the trail toward the water. Still damp with yesterday’s precipitation, and with snow and ice covering its shaded quarters, the trail descended steeply over uneven slabs of schist and sandstone, some naturally where they lay, others painstakingly placed by hands unknown.
While Caveman elected to fish a run upstream of where the trail met the river, having unfinished business from two days prior with a cutthroat inhabiting a long steady glide, I took to the path downstream in search of water that spoke to me.
After a quarter mile I came to a place where the river arced gently left. An outcropping of rock at the head of this bend created a long, slender eddy, the water turning and flowing back upstream for the first two-thirds of its length, while transitioning and resuming its downriver journey for the bottom third.
From my elevated position on the trail, I paused to watch the back-flowing portion of the eddy. Such places are a favorite fish hangout – their oft-mild current seams the perfect place to hold without expending too much energy while a steady stream of food is delivered to them, washed in from the faster current of the main flow.
One section of the back eddy drew my closer attention, a portion of the bed 10 feet wide and 20 long, colored significantly lighter than its surrounds. Whether a patch of sand or lighter colored bedrock I couldn’t tell, but my mind cast back to the Tongariro River in New Zealand, where large slabs of pumice would serve to illuminate bugs in the water as they floated through. Trout would sit in wait at the downstream end of this pumice.
I stared intently into the water, like staring into an ever-shifting, translucent fog. Two or three darker rocks protruded through the lighter colored base, then as a pulse of current washed through, one of them seemed to morph its shape, then settle again in its original position. Now, there were four rocks where previously there had been three, or had I just not noticed the fourth?
One drifted toward the back of the light patch, then moved again to its station. Not rocks, but feeding fish, deep in the river. I lengthened my leader, tied on a couple of nymphs and cast to where I judged they would sink close to the fishes’ depth by the time they drifted across the patch of light.
Immersed in my own little world, I worked that one piece of the back eddy over and over, trying multiple variations of size and color of flies, depth, weight, searching for the perfect drift, mending and teasing the line, without so much as a recognizable strike.
Each time I was tempted to move on I’d pause, imagining, what if the next cast is the one destined to succeed? How great the satisfaction to, after all this effort, land one of these fish?
Out of nowhere, a voice behind me broke the spell. “Any luck, mate?” I turned to Caveman, telling him my tale of woe, of the battle of wits between me and these snooty, uncooperative fish.
“What time is it?” I asked. “Near noon”, he replied. I shook my head. Surely not, I’d only been here a half hour, not closer to three? I wound in my line, cut off the flies and broke down my rod for the return hike up the trail.
Now, upon reflection, I cannot decide which outcome is preferable – the one I’d hoped for at the time or the one given. Taking into account the relative brain sizes of the protagonists, the more I think about it, the one given is more appropriate.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.