We stood at the top of the run, one side smooth and hard, thanks to a combination of groomer, wind and sun, the other a jumble of unruly moguls.
“Looks pretty fast to me,” she said, gazing down the groomed face. “I’m going to cut over there. The bumps will help slow me down.”
She indicated the south side of the run, more in shade thanks to the trees lining the edge. I stood and watched as she made the traverse then turned her skis downhill and began to carve a series of graceful turns through the obstacle course.
The combination of bumps and steep terrain intimidates the heck out of me, to be avoided where ever possible. I decided to stick to the faster, yet more-friendly-to-my-eye groomed section. I dropped into the run on my toe-side edge then quickly turned heel-side, and back to toe, gaining speed with each change of direction. Turning heel-side again, my board began to chatter and slide, the metal edge struggling to gain purchase in the hard-packed snow.
“Legs too stiff, standing too tall,” I told myself, dropping lower to the board, lowering my center of gravity and putting more weight and balance into the edge. Some semblance of control returned, and with it a rhythm to my turns as I began to spend more time pointing down the slope and less across it, accelerating to a point where I chose not to dwell on the likely aftereffects of a miscalculation.
I risked a quick look mid-distance down the run to notice she was already out of the mogul field and cruising in and out of the trees along the perimeter. As the gradient lessened, I stopped turning and pointed straight downhill, gathering speed for the flatter run out to the lift.
“I’ve never thought of moguls as potential friends,” I said as we rode the chair back to the top of the mountain. “I’ve always regarded them as something of an enemy.”
“Not to me,” she replied. “What’s that over there?”
She pointed to another mogul field, this one narrower than the one we’d just been down, all bumps and no groomed snow.
“Let’s go there next.”
Another chairlift followed by a short hike, and we stood at the top of the mogul field. I gazed down the run, a disconcerting minefield of obstacles, each one the size of a small elephant. The late afternoon sun cast long shadows across the snow.
“They’re my friends, right?” I queried, imagining the various ways this could end in a gurney ride to the ski patrol hut.
“Right,” she replied. “Just use the backside of the one in front of you to check your speed, then turn around it and check your speed against the next.”
With that she was gone, once more seeming to float, smooth and effortless, among the moguls, keeping a tight line along the left side of the run. Realizing the only way I was going to get to the lodge, and a well-deserved beer, was to follow suit, I turned my board downhill and began to mimic her line and technique as best I could. It wasn’t pretty, less so graceful. I almost lost an edge several times, missed a couple of turns, but as I came toward the end of the run I began to realize that yes, moguls can be friends, and yes, an old dog can be taught a new trick from time to time.
It will likely be a long time, if ever, until I can claim to float among the moguls, but the fuse of inspiration has been lit.