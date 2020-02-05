by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Many people use the terms service dogs, therapy dogs and emotional support dogs interchangeably. According to the American Kennel Club, there are actually four categories.
They are: service dogs, working dogs, therapy dogs and emotional support animals. Each group has its own specific purposes, training, certifications and legal rights.
This article provides an overview of the different purposes of various types of help dogs as defined by AKC.
Service dogs
Defined by the American Disabilities Act (ADA), these dogs are individually trained to perform specific tasks for people with disabilities. Disabilities can be physical, sensory, psychiatric or intellectual/mental. The work of the service dog must be directly related to the handler’s disability.
Guide dogs help blind people navigate the world. Hearing or signal dogs alert deaf people to sounds. Psychiatric dogs are trained to detect and lessen effects of a psychiatric episode.
Some service dogs allow those in wheelchairs to live more independently by being their arms and legs. Autism assistance dogs are trained to help those on the autism spectrum sort out sensory stimulation. And some canines are trained to recognize seizures, stand guard over their handler during a seizure or go for help.
Working dogs
Working dogs are purpose-trained. They learn and perform specific tasks to assist their human companions. Such tasks include detection, herding, hunting, search and rescue and work with police and military.
They often rely on their superior sense of smell to help out where humans fall short.
These canines save lives with their search and rescue, explosives detection, cancer detection and allergy alerts.
When they are on the job, working dogs should not be approached nor petted, as doing their job properly requires a high level of focus without distractions.
Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs play a different role than service and emotional support animals. They are not trained to live with a specific handler.
With their human teammate, usually their owner, they volunteer in clinical settings such as hospitals, mental health institutions, hospices, schools and nursing homes. Here they provide comfort and affection.
Emotional support animals
Not considered service dogs under ADA, these canines may be trained for a specific owner but not trained for specific tasks to aid a person with disabilities, as are service dogs. This should not minimize the valuable support they provide people with psychological disorders.
Considered companion animals, they ease anxiety, depression, some phobias and loneliness. Their support must be prescribed by a mental health professional for patients with diagnosed psychological or mental disorders, such as anxiety disorder, major depression or panic attacks.
All categories of these wonderful dogs provide amazing services, allowing humans to lead more independent and richer lives. Some save lives. These dogs are “man’s best friends.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.