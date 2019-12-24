by TaAnna Brown
Salida Regional Library
Book review: “Erosion: Essays of Undoing” by Terry Tempest Williams.
As I take notes for this book review, I want to write down almost every one of Terry Tempest Williams’ words. Each sentence seems meaningful and poetic, even if the subject is hopeless and futile. Her words are quotable.
She will be remembered in the same breath with Aldo Leopold or Rachel Carson. Future books about the earth and conservation will quote her. In years to come, young people will read in awe as her warnings come to fruition.
“Erosion” is a compilation of essays Williams wrote from 2012 to 2019, all exploring the cycle of erosion. “The erosion of land; the erosion of home; the erosion of self; the erosion of the body and the body politic.”
The essays begin with erosion of the land. Not erosion in the natural way – not wind sweeping the dirt to other lands, rock cliffs crumbling into gullies and gulches, glaciers receding and calving furiously; the erosion Williams writes of is an erosion of human intent.
Williams, who is from Utah, writes plenty on Bears Ears National Monument. Bears Ears is sacred to the Navajo, Hopi, Ute, Mountain Ute and Zuni nations. These tribes have gathered near the buttes for centuries.
Obama proclaimed Bears Ears a national monument in 2016. Trump shrank it by 85 percent in 2017 with the flippant statement “I’m a real estate developer,” sending the figurative middle finger to all Native pleas.
No president has ever attempted to abolish a national monument. Williams writes that any park or monument could be in danger. She asks that we choose our park – which one will we fight for? Big Bend, Acadia or Yellowstone? “Which one matters to you and your personal history?”
Imagining what Canyonlands could look like in 2155 is the focus of another essay. People are unable to get out of their cars, the heat would kill them. The roads are closed, the animals are gone, unless it’s a lizard or a rattler, “whose desert dry rattles can now be heard more as a haunting than a warning.”
Robots lead the nature talks because they don’t require water, and the searing heat can’t kill them. As the visitor leaves, the robots say, “I invite you to step outside and feel the burning beauty uninhabitable now to most species.”
Williams writes about erosion of the spirit. She composes four letters to her dead father, each lamenting the state of the world today. The mass shootings depress her; they depress all of us. She feels despair, we feel despair. She compiles a list of what she misses most about the American West; we look over her list and lament each one while adding some of our own. She feels erosion of her soul; we feel pieces of our heart break with her when we read.
Williams’ brother commits suicide after a battle with mental illness. She shares a series of messages she and her brother had sent each other in the years before his suicide. His death completes the erosion of their relationship. “Sometimes we tolerated him, often we feared him, and when he was not present, we missed him because he could be so charming and beautiful.”
Williams and her remaining sibling meet at the funeral home to watch the cremation. They sit through the entire process of erosion, watching his bones being raked, being handed the ashes.
This book is about the erosion of our relationship with earth and nature. Philosopher Simone Weil writes that “to be rooted is perhaps the most important and least recognized need of the human soul.” Williams is deeply rooted to her land, to her deserts, to her family and animals. Love, for Williams, is fighting for her land and her roots. To prevent the erosion of her spirit, she will not stop fighting.
Williams writes, “Is Earth not enough? I need these words tattooed between my shoulders so heaven can read them burned into my skin when I lie on the ground breathing in the sage and listening to the ravens fly over me.”
Williams has tattooed her message upon each page, and her battle is courageous and admirable. Words will always remain, even if everything else erodes.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.