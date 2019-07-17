Chicken is one of those “all-purpose” meats. It can fill the bill for a festive holiday dinner or it works equally well for a casual summer picnic.
Slow Cooker
Chicken Pot Pie
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1¾ teaspoons poultry seasoning
- 1¾ teaspoons thyme
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into small pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 2 ribs of celery, sliced diagonally into small pieces
- 2 potatoes, scrubbed and cut into half-inch pieces
- 9 mushrooms sliced thin
- 1 medium onion, chopped fine
- 1½ cups chicken broth
- 2¼ cups biscuit mix
- 2/3 cup milk
Combine flour, poultry seasoning, 1 teaspoon of the thyme, salt and pepper in a sealable plastic bag or a paper bag. Place the chicken in the bag and shake to coat.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet, remove chicken from the bag and cook in a skillet for about 10 minutes or until it is nicely browned. (Reserve the remaining flour mixture.)
Place chicken in the slow cooker. Add the rest of the oil to the skillet and sauté carrots, celery, potatoes, mushrooms and onion, stirring constantly for about 10 minutes. Stir the rest of the flour into the vegetables and cook another minute or two. Add broth and bring to a boil. Pour the vegetable mixture into the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours.
An hour before it’s finished, combine the biscuit mix with milk and the remaining ¾ teaspoon thyme and drop the mixture by spoonfuls over the top of the chicken. Cover the top of the slow cooker with a cotton dish towel and place the lid over the top. Continue cooking until the biscuits are cooked through, about 1 hour. Serves eight.
Chicken Parmesan
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 4 (4 ounces each) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons and 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine bread crumbs with ¼ cup Parmesan and place bread crumbs, flour and beaten eggs in separate dishes. Coat chicken in flour, dip in the eggs and coat with bread crumbs. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a skillet and sauté the chicken on both sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Combine ¼ cup of the marinara sauce and 2 tablespoons water in a baking dish. Place the chicken on top and top each piece with 3 tablespoons of sauce, 3 tablespoons mozzarella and remaining Parmesan. Bake at 350 degrees, covered, for about 20 minutes.
Chicken Breasts
with Zucchini Stuffing
- ¼ cup minced onion
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup firmly packed grated, unpeeled zucchini, squeezed dry with a paper towel
- 2 tablespoons minced drained pimiento
- 1 ounce soft mild goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 whole boneless chicken breast with skin, halved
- ½ cup chicken broth
Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of oil until soft. Add zucchini and cook the mixture, stirring until the zucchini is tender. Stir in the pimiento, goat cheese, salt and pepper to taste and cook until the cheese is melted. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool slightly.
Make a pocket for the filling in each chicken breast half by separating the skin from the meat, keeping the skin attached along most of the edge. Stuff each pocket with half of the filling, using a small spoon. Pack and pull the skin to cover the filling and secure the pockets with wooden toothpicks if desired. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil and sauté the chicken beginning with the skin side up for about 3 minutes on each side. Reduce the heat and cook chicken for about 10 minutes or until it’s cooked through. Place breasts on a plate.
Pour off any fat in the skillet, add the broth and boil, scraping the brown pieces into the broth. Cook for about a minute. Strain the sauce and pour it around the chicken. Makes two servings.
Plain Old
Fried Chicken
- Chicken pieces (quartered, halved or in pieces)
- 1 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
Wash and dry the chicken pieces. Mix the remaining ingredients and place in a paper or plastic bag. Put the chicken pieces in the bag and shake or rotate to coat with the flour mixture. Place about ½ inch of cooking oil in a skillet and heat the oil. Place the chicken pieces in the oil, turning to brown evenly, about 30 minutes. Reduce heat, cover and cook slowly until tender, about 45 minutes. Uncover the last 10 minutes of cooking to allow the chicken to crisp.
Chicken Cacciatore
- 1 3-pound broiler/fryer chicken, cut in pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 (14½-ounce) cans Italian stewed tomatoes
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 cup sliced zucchini
- 1 teaspoon basil, crushed
- Cooked pasta
Brown chicken in oil for about 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, mushrooms, zucchini and basil. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer 35 minutes. Serve over pasta of your choice. Serves six.