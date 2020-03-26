A watery sun struggled to compete with the clouds that smothered the Sangres, fingering down their flanks in a darkening gray. With each gust of upslope wind, flurries of graupel swirled about to patter softly against my jacket and expire into the water with a soft hiss.
I stood midriver, just to the side of a shallow glide where it widened from an hourglass riffle, trying to tie a small fly onto slender tippet in low light. The fingers of my left hand, pinched with cold and wet from the recent release of a healthy brown, refused to grasp the hook of the fly securely, while even with magnifiers in my glasses, the details of the knot eluded my eyesight.
Staying calm and measured in the presence of rising fish is yet another challenge confronting an angler. Hatches can stop as quickly as they start, and while all around me fish continued to work the surface, there was little guarantee they would still be doing so a few minutes hence.
Finally, the knot fell into place, I cinched it tight to the eye of the hook, trimmed the excess tail from the tippet, applied a pinch of floatant and looked up, deciding where to cast next.
The fish were rising to blue-winged olives, a diminutive mayfly that often hatches this time of year on colder, cloudy days. Only occasionally could I actually see one on the water, their size, dark body, and blue-gray wing providing the perfect blend against the dull light.
Yet all across the river fish appeared to have little difficulty locating them, rising in several different feed lanes, a burst of activity for 30 or 40 seconds followed by a similar respite, like diners taking a break between courses.
Multiple feeding styles were on display also. Often there would be a burst of light like a flashbulb just beneath the surface – a fish rising, snatching a mayfly then rolling, belly over, back toward the riverbed. An occasional smaller fish would leap clear out of the water in pursuit, while those larger and wiser would take a more leisurely approach, porpoising gracefully either at or just below the surface.
The trick for the angler is to avoid overstimulation, avoid getting into a game of piscatorial whack-a-mole, casting excitedly first to one rise and then the next with little coherence to their plan of attack. Patience becomes a virtue, casting to an active feed lane with a consistency born of faith. I avoided the distraction of the smaller fish, focusing more on a couple of foam lines toward the far bank where I’d sighted several larger feeders.
Once flies are on the water, these conditions require as much right brain intuition as they do left brain logic, a willingness to occasionally suspend what you see and go with what you feel. More than one fish was hooked not so much by seeing the take as guessing at it – a subtle disturbance on the water’s surface near where I thought my flies rode or a slight hesitation in the drift, a sense of something out of place, which became the trigger to set the hook.
After a couple of hours, feet numb with the cold from standing in the knee-deep water, I reeled in my line and turned for home and something of a return to normality. For an angler, isolation is not necessarily a condition forced upon them but rather actively sought, a key component to an enriching time on the river as much as fish rising to a hatch of blue-winged olives.
