by Sara Law
Salida Recreation
As fall begins, so does more programming for Salida’s youth.
The monthly Jive and Dive, a swim party for middle schoolers only, has resumed at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. Our next one will be on Oct. 4 starting at 7 p.m., with snacks provided and music. We will have two more before winter break on Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. Be sure to get there early and take $5 since the pool does not accept punch passes for the event.
Our parent-tot time at the aquatic center will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. This time is designed for parents to come with their children younger than 5 years old to play in the water.
Children older than 5 years old will not be allowed to swim during this time; however, there will be fun activities provided for them upon request with Salida Rec staff supervision.
Please note that the pool will be closing early at 3 p.m. Friday for a Staff Appreciation Day. Additionally, the aquatic center will be closed from Oct. 7-19 for a deep clean. We will reopen at noon Oct. 20.
Camp Fridays will begin again Oct. 11. Salida Recreation provides activities for kids ages 5-8 years old from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
We are excited to partner with great organizations like Guidestone, ElevateHer and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to be leading some of the camp days, and each day will cost $20.
On Oct. 18, kids will go to the Guidestone Community & School Farm where they will tour the greenhouses and the new geodesic dome, help prepare the farm for winter, play games and enjoy being outdoors. Registration will open Thursday.
In November, we plan to begin our second session of gymnastics, which will provide classes to kids at all skill levels. Be sure to keep an eye on our website and Facebook page, Salida Recreation and Hot Springs Aquatic Center, or our Instagram @salidarec for more news coming soon.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call the aquatic center at 719-539-6738 or email recreationsupervisor@cityofsalida.com.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.