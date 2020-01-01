by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
It is 2020, a new year and a new decade. What a wonderful opportunity to make a few life changes, not only for ourselves but also for our beloved pets.
New Year’s Resolutions for My Dog
I resolve to:
1. Take my dog for a longer walk at least three times a week.
2. Eat healthier and have my dog eat healthier, too.
3. Do a better job of brushing my dog’s teeth.
4. Spend more one-on-one time just cuddling with my dog. Talk to her and focus on just her.
5. Get at least one new toy for my friend and play together five more minutes each day.
6. Teach my girl a new trick with praise and rewards for her success.
7. Find an appropriate class or private training to do with my dog.
8. Keep up with wellness checks for both of us so we are healthy for each other.
9. Do some community service for dogs. Visit our Ark-Valley Humane Society and walk a dog or just love on him. Donate a pet bed, towel or food.
10. Start a savings account for my pet and me in case of emergency.
New Year’s Resolutions for My Cat
I resolve to:
1. Schedule daily play time with my cat to keep him from becoming bored.
2. Buy my cat a new toy that makes him move.
3. Buy my cat a new scratching post or cat tree.
4. Pay attention to my cat’s diet and make sure he is getting the right nutrients and not overeating.
5. Do a better job caring for my cat’s teeth.
6. Brush my cat daily.
7. Give my cat more opportunities to snuggle next to me.
8. Allow my independent friend ample time to escape from our human world to his own safe, warm, private space.
9. Schedule regular visits to our vet to see he remains in good health.
10. Visit Ark-Valley Humane Society to help their cats. Clean their kennels and love on them.
Any of these resolutions is bound to make your pet happier and healthier. A contented furry companion will only make your life richer.
And if you do not own a pet, there are many cats and dogs waiting for their “furever” homes. Visit Ark-Valley Humane Society and find the one perfect for you. Let this new decade begin with a bundle of unconditional love. That will truly be a Happy New Year.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.