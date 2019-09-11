When kids are looking for an after-school snack and adults want something to munch on while watching TV, now that the days are getting shorter popcorn can be the answer.
It doesn’t have to be the plain old butter and salt version. There are plenty of other ways to serve popcorn, and popcorn.org has shared some of them.
First though, a brief history lesson. Popcorn is no “modern” snack. It’s been around for centuries. The only thing new about popcorn is some of the ways of popping it, such as air poppers.
The oldest ears of popcorn ever found were discovered in the Bat Cave of west central New Mexico in 1948 and 1950. Ranging from smaller than a penny to about 2 inches, the oldest Bat Cave ears are about 4,000 years old.
In South America, kernels of popcorn found in burial grounds in the coastal deserts of North Chile were so well preserved they would still pop even though they were 1,000 years old.
My memories of popcorn don’t go back that far, but I do recall my first efforts at popping corn with my grandma when I was a child. Grandma had a wire basket with a long handle on it and we held it close to the heat on top of her old wood cookstove until it popped. We had to shake it around in the basket to make sure all the little kernels got popped. Today I use an air popper.
The interesting thing about popcorn is that it can be used in ways other than snacks. It can even be used as a cereal, similar to puffed rice or puffed wheat.
National Popcorn Poppin’ Month is coming up in October, so here are a few recipes to celebrate with.
Popcorn Diner Meatloaf
Makes six servings.
- 5 cups popped popcorn
- 1¼ pounds extra-lean ground beef or turkey
- ¼ cup chopped celery
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- ¼ cup 2 percent milk
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 glove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup chili sauce or ketchup
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside. Process popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground and pour into a large bowl. Add ground beef, celery, onion, milk, egg, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix until well blended. Press meat mixture into the pan and spread chili sauce on top. Bake for 1 hour or until cooked through. Allow to cool 15 minutes before slicing.
Cheesy Pepperoni
Popcorn
Serves six to eight (1-cup servings).
- 12 cups air-popped popcorn
- ¾ cup turkey pepperoni, cut into bite-size pieces
- Olive oil cooking spray
- ¼ cup nonfat Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried marjoram leaves
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil leaves
- 1/8 teaspoon dried sage
- Black pepper to taste
Combine Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, oregano, marjoram, basil, sage and pepper in a small bowl. Mix well. Place cooked popcorn and turkey pepperoni in a large bowl. Spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle popcorn and pepperoni with cheese mixture and toss to coat evenly.
Apricot Cherry
Popcorn Squares
Makes 12 servings.
- 10 cups air-popped popcorn
- ¾ cup dried cherries
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ cup water plus 2 tablespoons
- ½ cup sugar-free apricot preserves
- ¼ cup light corn syrup
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice
Combine popcorn and cherries in a large bowl. Combine sugar, water, preserves, corn syrup and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. Cook until mixture forms thick “ropy” threads that drip from the spoon. Pour slowly over popped popcorn and mix thoroughly. Spray 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Press mixture into baking dish and cool completely before serving.
Elote (Mexican
street corn)
Inspired Popcorn
- Makes 10 cups.
- 10 cups popped popcorn
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce (such as Frank’s)
- 1 tablespoon dried cilantro
- ½ cup queso fresco cheese, crumbled (can substitute shredded Monterey Jack cheese.)
Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a small saucepan melt butter. Add hot sauce and cilantro. Mix well. Pour over popcorn, stirring to coat. Sprinkle with cheese. Mix well.
Apple Popcorn Brittle
Make 7 cups.
- 1 quart popped popcorn
- 2 cups apple- and cinnamon-flavored cereal
- 1 cup cocktail peanuts
- ¾ cup apple juice
- 1 cup sugar
- ¼ cup light corn syrup
- ½ teaspoon vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
In a bowl, toss popped popcorn, cereal and peanuts. Set aside. Butter sides of a heavy 2-quart saucepan. In saucepan, combine apple juice, sugar, corn syrup, vinegar and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves and mixture begins to boil. Cook to hard ball stage (250 degrees Fahrenheit on a candy thermometer.)
Remove from heat. Pour syrup over popcorn-cereal-peanut mixture. Toss to coat. Spread in a buttered 15½-by-10½-by-1-inch baking pan. Cool until hardened. Break into pieces
Note: ¾ cup apple pop wine may be used instead of apple juice.
Dilly Lemon Munch
- Makes 2 quarts.
- 2 quarts popcorn, popped
- 2 tablespoons shredded lemon peel
- 1 teaspoon dill weed
- Optional: ½ teaspoon low-sodium salt
Toss popcorn with lemon peel and dill weed. Flavor enhances as popcorn stands.