by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
Summer reading is underway. It’s all new to the staff and the community. With the circumstances that we are all trying to work with, we had to make some adjustments. It is hard to make changes, but we are asking everyone to be patient and it will all work out.
I’ll explain how this summer is going to look the best I can. If you have more questions or concerns, please call me at the library, 719-539-4826, or email bnelson@salidalibrary.org.
Registration this year is online (if you don’t have internet please give us a call) for all three programs at salida.readingrecord.net. Programs will be June 1 to July 22. End-of-program party will be July 23 at Chill Ice Cream.
Before you close the registration page, you have the ability to download and print off your book log. Once you close that link it is gone and cannot be retrieved. So keep in mind to print before closing.
Keep track of books that you’re reading. For the kids’ program we need page numbers; for teens and adults we need titles of books.
After reading a few books, call the library, give us your name and what program you are in and the book titles or pages. We will keep records on our side for prize giveaways and drawings.
We are providing curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. You can put five books on hold each week through our catalog (make sure they are on our shelf before placing hold) to be picked up.
Prizes for the kids’ program are: 400 pages, McDonald’s ice cream coupon; 600 pages, “Imagine Your Story” backpack; 800 pages, pizza coupon (Moonlight or Amicas); 1,000 pages, swim pass at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center; 1,200 pages, free book.
Teen and adult programs will have weekly drawings for a winner. Prizes are gift cards from local businesses. For each book that is read you will receive a ticket for the drawing. Grand prize drawings will be done at the end of program.
Prizes and extra book logs will be available on Mondays outside the library beginning June 15. We will have a table in front of the building in a location to be determined. Please be sure you wear your mask when picking up.
Also at this time we will have a craft project for the week. Instructions for the craft will be put on Facebook and website, so check them out to see what we will be making.
We would also like to get some materials to FFN (friends, family and neighbors) who are taking care of children ages birth to 5. Sorry, parents, this does not include you. Stop by the table on Mondays and we will give you free stuff to have at home.
It’s hard not having story time and seeing the children and their families. We will offer virtual story time for the summer. We are planning on doing it live so there will be some interaction with the kids.
Ingrid Youngblood will be back this summer for Spanish story time as well, so we are excited to welcome her back. Check our website for schedule.
Our kickoff program will be virtual at 10 a.m. today: “Mad Science Fiery Fairy Tale Show.” This program has an activity along with it, so if you would like to play along here is the list of items you need: Baking soda, vinegar, dish soap, food coloring (optional).
Link to join is: zoom.us/j/98257284942?pwd=N1N3RmZrMzZXYnBHWGpEUkx4RkxqZz09. ID: 982 5728 4942. Password: 214038.
This is such a crazy summer with all the restrictions. Everyone please be patient and we will make it through. We miss all of you and hope we will soon be together.
Follow us on Facebook or check out our website, salidalibrary.org, for updated info.
Happy reading!
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.