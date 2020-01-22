by Judy Lore
Ark-Valley Humane Society
We all realize how devastating the bush fires in Australia have been for its people, its environment and particularly its wildlife.
One of the animals most hurt has been Australia’s iconic koalas. These snuggly teddy-bear-looking creatures live in the eucalyptus treetops and often don’t have time to descend and escape as they are slow moving.
They can survive for weeks after a fire, but their homes and food sources have been destroyed. It’s a difficult task for humans to find them.
Enter Bear, a border collie/koolie mix who is able to find live koalas, even those up trees. (Koolie/coolie/German koolie dogs are descended from the original British working dogs brought to Australia in the 1800s.)
Bear is the koala detection dog of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and has been part of the detection team at the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Detection Dogs for Conservation Centre. He is a rescue dog who didn’t work out for his original adoptive family and has since been trained to detect live koalas through the scent of their fur.
He’s rather obsessive and has endless energy, making him perfect for his job of tracking down and enabling the rescue of live koalas who can then be removed and taken to shelters and animal welfare facilities and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Taylor is a 4-year-old springer spaniel who is also helping find live koalas. She has saved eight koalas so far. By the time of this article both dogs have undoubtedly saved more. Estimates are that nearly 8,000 koalas have died in the bush fires and their numbers were already decreasing due to deforestation, development, land clearing and now fire. They have been officially entered as an endangered species.
Half a billion to 1 billion animals – not including livestock – have lost their lives in these fires.
IFAW is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and was formed in 1969 by Brian Davies, who worked to stop the hunting of whitecoat seals on Canada’s east coast. As of Jan. 8, IFAW has deployed its Global Disaster Team to help with the Australian bush fires.
For more information about IFAW and its programs, visit ifaw.org/about/history. To learn specifically about its programs for dogs worldwide, check out ifaw.org/programs/community-engagement.
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark-Valley Humane Society and has two energetic dogs who keep her busy.