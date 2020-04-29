by Lindsay Haarmeyer
Salida Early Childhood
Center
Challenging your child intellectually has always been a difficult thing for parents to do. And in this time of COVID-19, it is especially daunting.
Home schooling is not something a lot of us thought we would ever do, but here we are. It’s a challenge for both parents and kids – and an incredibly important lesson in the value of our teachers.
It’s easy for kids to get discouraged and resistant. But we know that children need to be both challenged and nurtured for their brains to develop.
One way for parents to provide challenges for their children is to look outside the school curriculum to things the parent feels comfortable and competent with. Here is our opportunity to pass on those things we think are important or we really like to do.
Talk with your child and find out if there are things they want to learn more about from you. Think about your hobbies, and what you want to share with your kids as they grow up. Some ideas that come to mind are gardening, bike riding and maintenance, fly fishing, carpentry, baking, sewing or knitting.
All of these types of activities can be challenging in their own ways and will teach your kids valuable skills.
Remember to be calm and have patience with your kids. Learning something new is challenging, but that’s why we’re doing it.
Good luck out there.
Lindsay Haarmeyer is school nurse at Salida Early Childhood Center.