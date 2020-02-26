Remember when you were a kid and you were ordered to “eat your vegetables”? I never quite understood kids not liking vegetables because vegetables are so colorful and tasty and add so much to a meal. But it seems at that age, sweet is the preferred taste and a chocolate-covered vegetable just wouldn’t work.
Vegetables are much prettier and usually healthier raw. Overcooking, which often happens, can result in loss of color as well as turning them into mush, but they can be delicious if cooked properly and are among the healthiest foods we can eat – not to mention low in calories and fat.
Today’s recipes offer choices of vegetables dishes, some raw, some cooked, that will add color to your table and taste to your palate.
Mashed Parsnips
and Potatoes
(This is good with roast pork.)
- 1½ pounds white potatoes (about four large ones, peeled and cubed)
- ¾ pound parsnips, peeled and cubed
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
Bring potatoes, parsnips and bay leaf to a boil in a pan of water and then simmer about 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain, toss bay leaf and return vegetables to saucepan. Add ½ cup milk and mash vegetables. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve drizzled with butter. Serves six.
Potato Salad with
Cherry Tomatoes,
Bacon and Avocado
- ¾ pound small red potatoes
- 2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (or use bacon bits)
- 1 small avocado, peeled and cut into small cubes
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Cut potatoes into small cubes and boil until tender. Combine potatoes, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, onions and basil in a large bowl. In another bowl whisk vinegar, oil, salt and pepper and pour dressing over the potato mixture. Toss to combine. Serves two.
Herb Grilled Vegetables
- Garlic powder to taste or 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon each finely chopped fresh oregano, thyme, rosemary and ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 small zucchini, 1 small yellow squash and 1 small carrot, all halved lengthwise and cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices
- ½ red or green bell pepper, cut in slices
Combine garlic or garlic powder, oil, thyme, oregano, rosemary, pepper and salt in a bowl. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Heat a cast-iron skillet until very hot, add vegetables and cook, stirring often, until tender. Charred in spots is OK. This takes about 8 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes about two servings.
Tomato and Goat Cheese
“Sandwiches”
- 8 ounces fresh goat cheese at room temperature
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup chopped fresh chives
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 4 large tomatoes (about 8 ounces each), sliced into thirds horizontally
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup shelled pistachios, chopped
- Balsamic vinegar and oil for drizzling
Beat cheese and cream until combined. Add chives and pepper. Place the four tomato bottoms on a plate and sprinkle each with some of the salt. Spread 2 tablespoons of cheese mixture on each tomato bottom. Sprinkle about 2 teaspoons of chopped pistachios over each and drizzle with a little oil and vinegar. Place middle slice on top and repeat with rest of salt, cheese mixture, pistachios, vinegar and oil. Place top on tomatoes.
A Different
Green Bean Salad
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons grated onion
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (or garlic powder to taste)
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
- ½ cup minced red onion
- ½ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
- ½ cup sliced green onions
- 1 (15.8 ounce) can great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
Combine first nine ingredients in a bowl and whisk. Steam green beans, covered, for about 5 minutes or until crisp tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain again. Cut beans into 1-inch pieces and put in a large bowl. Add red onion and remaining ingredients. Add vinegar mixture and toss to coat. Cover and chill at least 4 hours. Serves 7.
Spaghetti Squash Special
- 1 (3-pound) spaghetti squash, cut in half lengthwise. Save one half for another use or double this recipe.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup shredded fresh basil leaves
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup thinly sliced cherry tomatoes
Place the squash half upside down in a glass baking dish and pour ¼ cup water around it. Cover and microwave for about 12 minutes until it is soft. Let stand for 3 minutes. Mix oil, basil, oregano and 2 tablespoons of Parmesan. Add tomatoes and season to taste with salt and pepper. Scrape the warm squash with a fork to remove strands and add strands to tomato mixture. Toss and divide between two bowls, sprinkling with the remaining Parmesan cheese. Garnish with additional fresh basil. Serves two.
Beet Salad
- 4 medium beets (about ¾ pound), scrubbed with root ends and 1 inch of stems left intact
- 1/3 cup walnuts
- 5 cups arugula, trimmed
- ½ cup vinaigrette dressing
- 1 Delicious apple quartered, cored and sliced thin
- 1 stalk celery, sliced thin
- ¼ cup raisins
Steam beets until tender, about 35 minutes. Toast walnuts in a dry skillet about 5 minutes. Let cool before chopping and set aside. When beets are tender, drop into cold water and slip the skins off. Cut into wedges and set aside. Toss arugula in a bowl with about one-third of the vinaigrette dressing. In another bowl toss apples, celery and walnuts with half of remaining vinaigrette. Pile apple mixture in center of arugula. Make a well in center of apple mixture. In another bowl toss raisins and beets with rest of the vinaigrette. Arrange in center of apple mixture. Serve at once.