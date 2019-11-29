Thanksgiving is that time of year
Gathering around the table with so much cheer.
Loving this time of year as we gather,
Knowing love will spread from one family to another.
Seeing our family and friends at long last,
Spending quality time with loved ones from the past.
Majestic mountains engulfed in the snow,
Beautiful pine tree limbs with snow seem to glow.
A warm, fuzzy feeling about everything,
Laughing and sharing what this life can bring.
Thankful for this Thanksgiving so dear,
And all the love and infinite cheer.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista