It’s 2020 – what may this year hold for Salida Regional Library? Opportunity is the word that first comes to my mind.
“By promoting literacy, advancing research and connecting communities, libraries serve as ‘agents for change’ and offer individuals at all stages of life and in all types of communities the opportunity to access information and education and to develop the essential skills needed to function in the digital age” – American Library Association (ALA).
With the building project due for completion in late spring (fingers crossed it is before school lets out for the summer), we are already planning for new program opportunities, opportunities to make some changes to our library functionality and looking for opportunities to continue to offer the best services possible.
Starting this month, new to Salida Regional Library is our notary service. The notary service is available by appointment or walk-in from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month to library patrons and district residents.
There are specific notary guidelines we must follow in the provision of notary services, and these may be found on our website (salidalibrary.org) or by picking up a list at the library.
Also new is the fact that Salida Regional Library is one of the 14 libraries chosen to participate in the Growing Readers Together (GRT) program for 2020. The program, funded by a grant from the Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation, provides early literacy activities and resources for unlicensed family, friends and neighbors who care for children younger than age 6.
Our first year receiving the grant was 2019, when we partnered with the Early Childhood Center, Family & Youth Initiatives, Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, The Book Haven, Early Childhood Council and the Mountain Mama Summit.
This year, we look forward to increasing our connections in the community and hope to identify more of our FFN (family, friend and neighbor) caregivers and aim to better identify what Salida caregivers need in the way of early literacy resources and provide them with those resources and programs.
“We encourage all caregivers to offer babies, toddlers and preschoolers language and literacy-rich activities in their daily life. Research shows that this prepares children for success in school and in life,” said Joyce Johnson, GRT coordinator. Be on the lookout for our upcoming GRT events and programs.
I can’t leave out discussion of “resolutions” for the new year from my first article of the year. So, how can Salida Regional Library help you keep your 2020 resolutions? Try these tips.
Is your resolution to be healthy?
• Download e-books or audiobooks and take your device with you to the gym or while exercising outside, enjoying our natural gym.
• Find healthier recipes in some of our cooking magazines or many cookbooks.
Do you want to spend more time with family?
• Read to your kids in the library or do a puzzle.
• Play a game or use a makerspace bin together.
• Check out one of our many books on DIY projects with kids.
Donations update: As many of you know, we haven’t been able to accept donations because the majority of our storage space has been taken over by the expansion project. But, to keep our beloved “Tiny Book Sale” shelf stocked, our hardworking volunteers will begin accepting donations on scheduled dates and times. The dates will vary depending on our construction project.
In January, donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 and 22. We are requesting that people only donate one bag of books during donation times. We appreciate our community’s understanding of and adherence to the schedule.
Happy new year!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.