Book review: “Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel James Brown.
Daniel James Brown is best known for his excellent nonfiction book “The Boys in the Boat” about the 1936 U.S. men’s Olympic rowing team. His other historical books should be held in the same esteem. “The Indifferent Stars Above” is the harrowing tale of the ill-fated Donner Party. “Under a Flaming Sky” is also a story of dreadful circumstances from which emerges great heroism.
In 1894, two large forest fires converged on the small town of Hinckley, Minnesota. These two fires, along with numerous other small fires, would combine to form a “mass fire” and consume 300,000 acres and take 400 lives.
Brown was compelled to write “Under a Flaming Sky” because his great-grandfather perished in the fire. His grandmother and great-grandmother escaped on one of the burning trains fleeing the flames.
Sept. 1, 1894, was just another blistering day in what had already been a summer of heat and flames. The sky was hazy and tinged with smoke from all the small fires burning in the woods of Minnesota. Since June 1, 30 days had been over 90 degrees. Creeks were drying up, wells were low. The soil held no moisture, dry twigs and leaves covered the ground, primed to burn.
Weather forecasting was still in its infancy in 1894. Weather couldn’t be predicted much beyond 48 hours in advance. Events that are seemingly unpredictable now were truly not able to be foretold in the late 1800s. There were no tornado sirens, blizzard warnings or fire danger signs.
Late afternoon saw ash beginning to fall from the sky in Hinckley. Some residents decided to leave on the 2 p.m. Limited Express. Townspeople lit lamps to see through the darkness. Many decided to stay and protect their homes, for what they were assuming would be a fire they could battle. No one was prepared for the monster that was about to consume the town.
People scrambled to be free of the flames that seemed to come like a freight train into town. “Glowing gas balls were detaching themselves from the main fire and undulating over the town like enormous, red-and-orange jellyfish, then snaking into buildings, draping them with fire.”
People took cover in a gravel pit; the bottom provided a small amount of fetid water. More than 70 people crammed into this small haven. However, fire kills also by carbon monoxide, burning your lungs upon inhalation, and radiant heat. Not everyone standing in the shallow water would be able to walk out.
Two trains were pulling into Hinckley, unaware of the violence of the fire up ahead. Two hundred people, some on fire already, descended upon the first train to arrive, scrambling to board. As the first train left town, it also caught fire, causing some passengers to jump from windows and take shelter in a lake; many would perish aboard the flaming cars.
The second train crammed full of fleeing passengers drove through the next two towns, desperately begging townspeople to board as the fire was headed their way. No one believed them. The survivors of one of these towns would gather together and sing in a final plea, a Swedish hymn:
“Rock of Ages, give, oh give me,
strength to sing the praise of love
with the roaring flames around me
’til I rest in peace above.”
Brown spares no details describing the destruction. There are bodies that have no faces, 18 bodies in a well, bodies staggering out of woods, still aflame. Ads appeared in newspapers for weeks, relatives searching for loved ones. Burial trenches had to be dug. Some of those who survived the initial onslaught perished from burns and infections later. It’s a tale of sadness.
The great fire of Hinckley is also a story of grace in humanity. For all the grotesque stories, there are tales of husbands saving wives, women covering their children from flames, neighbors carrying neighbors to water, railroad engineers racing trains into flaming unknowns, desperate to save passengers. Bravery abounds.
Brown reminds us to “throw love and light back in the face of violence and darkness.” The small community of Hinckley did just that, rising from the ashes, bonded together in remembrance.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.