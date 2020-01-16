Winter is a long season in Colorado. For some time we have been bundling up to endure low temperatures, blustery winds and snow. We will probably be doing so for many more weeks.
Hopefully you also have been protecting your dogs from winter’s frigid elements. They want and need to go out. The American Veterinary Association offers valuable guidelines for canine safety in cold weather.
Limit outdoor time and keep dogs moving without overexerting. Shorten walks. Bundle them up in dry, clean sweaters or coats that adequately cover their bodies without restricting movement.
Boots can help protect paws. The inside should be clean and dry and not left on for an extended time. Finding a good fit takes trial and error. They need to be adjusted frequently because they slip.
For dogs who refuse to wear boots, clean their paws thoroughly when they come inside, especially between their pads. Keeping hair clipped between pads may cut down on accumulation of snow and ice. Salt and other deicer compounds pit concrete, so they can harm a dog’s paws. If dogs lick their paws, they could be poisoned.
If your pet gets wet outside, dry and warm him. Use warm towels from the dryer to rub down your furry friend. Add extra blankets to beds and keep them clean and in a warm spot in the house but not near space heaters. Animals could get burned or knock them over, causing a fire. Use caution with heated mats. A good warm, dry bed away from drafts is much safer.
Never leave your dog unattended outside. Observe! Whining, shivering, anxious behavior, slowing down, stopping activity or looking for a place to burrow may be signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is harder to detect and needs a vet’s attention. Limping and licking paws may be signs.
Check eyes and ears. Cold, dry weather can dry out eyes and in some breeds predisposed to eye irritation, cause cornea scarring. Low temperatures and high moisture can increase the incidence of ear infections. Keep ears clean and see a vet if problems develop.
Never leave your furry friend in a cold car. A hot car is an oven. A cold car is a refrigerator.
Finally, remember that some dogs are more susceptible to winter conditions than others depending on their breed, size, color, coat, body fat stores, age, health and activity level. Know your dog and what he can tolerate. Your vet can advise you if you have questions.
This winter keep your furry friends warm and safe. Play and exercise with them indoors. Limit outdoor time and use caution. Let them romp and play in the snow if not too cold but not on frozen lakes and ponds. Dry, clean and warm them once inside. Then cuddle and love.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.