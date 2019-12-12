The road out of Yampa began as blacktop, then a few miles out of town transitioning first to a well-maintained reddish base then beyond the last school bus turnaround narrowing to loose gravel with washboards that likely saw a grader’s blade but once a year.
A weathered sign proclaimed that Dunkley Pass, then beyond that Ripple Creek Pass, were still open for the season.
The gradient of the road steepened as it left behind rolling ranchland dotted with humble abodes accessed by rutted driveways and mud-spattered pickup trucks, interspersed with the occasional gated entryway that made clear its owner’s status and desire for privacy.
Soon followed mile after mile of stands of aspen, defenseless against winter’s approach save a few occasional trees clinging to a thin mantle of leaves, faded and limp.
Higher the road climbed, now into countryside packed dense with evergreens. First rifle season began two days hence, and it seemed every possible pullout and piece of accessible flat ground had been turned into a temporary hunting camp.
Much like the houses dotting the ranchland below, these camps came in all shapes, sizes and degrees of grandeur, from a simple, single tent or camper with a propane cook stove sitting on a convenient tree stump to palatial RVs packed like million-dollar sardines, their slide-outs near touching each other or occasionally protruding out into the roadway.
It was easy to imagine a landscape two days from now alive more with hunters than elk.
Atop the first pass the vista opened out to reveal the Flat Tops, once a vast plain of hardened volcanic lava, now a series of flat-topped mountains, pockmarked with myriad lakes, rising out of steep, heavily forested valleys eroded by time and circumstance.
I pulled over to the side of the road and, multitasking, took a few minutes to breathe in the view while emptying my bladder, a more frequent requirement the older I get.
Below me the road coursed, intermittently visible as it descended to the valley floor before crossing a drainage and disappearing into the trees once again as it climbed toward the next pass, distant on the horizon. Gray clouds scudded across the tops of the mountains, pushed by a breeze that carried with it a hint of the season’s quickening, of a window of opportunity sliding close.
Back in my truck, my map showed a journey half-completed and a lake toward the top of the next pass, perhaps an ideal place to take lunch and wet a line for a couple of hours before continuing on to my vague destination.
The lake, upon reaching it, sat exposed in the middle of a treeless meadow a quarter-mile off the road. A steady breeze chopped the surface to a dirty gray, and a couple of nearby hunters’ camps, smoke rising from their camp stove chimneys, gave the impression of any movement being watched, fishbowl-like.
I continued on. At the bottom of the other side of the pass the White River flowed, emptying out of Trappers Lake. I determined to find a camp, then resume my checkered relationship with the White. A prior three-day excursion there had yielded 24 miles of hiking for three fish caught. Surely, I thought, the Fates must smile on me this time around.
