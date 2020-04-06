Book review: “The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird” by Joshua Hammer.
A janitor notices a suspicious airline passenger spending a longer than normal amount of time in the airport shower facility. The man emerges dry, appearing to not even have used the shower. The janitor steps into the bathroom and finds an egg carton in the trash with one blood red egg.
Security is called in. The man has odd items with him: a mountain bike, thermometer, binoculars and a golf ball retriever. He is traveling from England to South Africa by way of Dubai (not the fast route). The man also has eggs strapped to his body, which he insists are duck eggs. The man explains that his doctor told him that if he wore breakable objects near his body, he would strengthen his stomach muscles, thus solving his lower back pain.
If this story piques your interest, you aren’t alone. Joshua Hammer, author of “The Falcon Thief,” was intrigued when he read an article about the egg smuggler in The Times of London. Hammer wondered, is there really an international market for an egg thief?
This book is about a man who was detained with falcon eggs strapped to his chest and the investigator and author who wanted to see this case through. It is also the story of beautiful, rare birds and an obsession to capture them for money, pleasure and thrills.
Andy McWilliam is called in to investigate the man with the eggs on his body. Andy is a policeman in Liverpool, he is athletic and an avid bird watcher, not one to sit behind a desk. Andy is also senior investigative officer for the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU). He’s an expert on bird trafficking. He is able to see that these are no duck eggs. Andy is certain these eggs belong to the fastest animal on earth, the peregrine falcon.
There is an international trade market for birds of prey. Wealthy Arabs practicing falconry will sometimes pay up to $400,000 for a wild bird, believing them to be stronger and faster than captive-raised birds. However, smuggling wild birds of prey is illegal, and a peregrine falcon is an Appendix I bird, subject to the highest level of restrictions. The maximum punishment for live falcon smuggling is seven years in prison.
The man detained at the airport is Jeffrey Lendrum, and this isn’t his first egg-smuggling rodeo. Lendrum first lifted eggs while counting eggs on a reserve. He was caught with 34 species of protected eggs, receiving a $2,500 fine and a suspended five-year prison sentence.
Lendrum’s first brush with the law did nothing to deter him from the thrill of egg hunting. Some trips made for Mission Impossible-type adventures. Picture Lendrum hanging from a rope from a skillfully piloted helicopter deep in the Canadian wilderness. He is 700 feet over the ground and gingerly lifting eggs out of nests on the cliff face.
“Nothing but two well-tied knots stood between him and oblivion, yet he seemed utterly self-assured. The pilot masterfully manipulated the cyclic stick, collective lever and anti-torque pedals to keep the machine virtually still. One tiny step would have sheared off the blades and sent both pilot and thief plummeting to their deaths.” The thieves were dumb enough to shoot video.
Falcon thievery is not an easy vocation. There are documented cases of egg stealers dying from falling, accidental hanging and suffocation. Being a smuggled falcon is not easy either. “Eyes can be sewn shut to supposedly reduce nervousness, and once swaddled they can be packed into rigid suitcases with holes drilled in them.” Many falcons die from suffocation, high temperatures, stress and lack of water and food.
Hammer’s book is about obsession. Lendrum never ceased hunting falcon eggs, no matter how many times he was caught. There are men obsessed continents away, wanting the fastest falcons for the next race and willing to pay thousands to obtain them. And then there are the men obsessed with finding these traders and thieves, men like McWilliam. Cheers to the latter.
