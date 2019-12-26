“Some days the house can feel pretty small this time of year.”

A gold-tinged disk of a sun hung low in a flat silver sky, contrasting neither brightness nor shadow upon the ground, rather presenting the countryside through which we walked as a world of soft transitions between shades of white, blue and black.
The snow yielded beneath our footsteps, the balls of our feet digging in, then slipping a few inches with each step up the gentle incline. The road on which we walked showed evidence of the recent passage of snowmobiles and the occasional imprint of a snowshoe, but for now neither person nor sound could be heard save the gentle scrunch of our footfalls.
We paused to take a drink of water, and from the right came the muffled sound of running water. Off to the side of the road the stream still flowed, buried beneath its mantle of ice and snow.
“I can’t believe the silence,” I said, savoring the quench of cold water meeting thirst.
“I know,” she replied. “Especially with all those vehicles back in the parking lot. I’d been expecting a crowd.”
The road moved into shadow, cast by the heavily treed ground that rose steeply to the south. The carpet of snow lying between the trunks of the ink-black pines seeming to glow softly in the indirect light. The snow on the road deepened, my calf muscles protesting quietly at the increased effort until the road turned north and we emerged into full light, stopping on a bridge overlooking the stream.
“See any fish today?” she asked, a smile on her face.
From our elevated position, the sound of the water beneath the ice rose amplified. Downstream of the bridge, a short stretch of the stream remained ice free, the water oil-like, a torpid slick against the flawless white.
Thin sheets of ice reached out from either bank, almost connecting in places, sometimes extending toward each other beneath the surface. Slender stalagmites formed from these submerged ice shelves, reaching toward daylight.
Beyond the bridge came a fork in the road. To the right, the road climbed higher, this more traveled and the snow better packed. To the left, it followed the course of the stream toward its origin, the snow less packed by traffic, mechanical and otherwise. Harder going, yet more guarantee of solitude, we chose the fork less traveled.
Here, as the snow became deeper and less trampled, we began to encounter the footprints of other passersby – several varieties of four-legged residents, from the faint, dainty imprints of a scurrying rabbit and a trotting coyote to the deep, foot-long treads of a moose.
“I’d love to see one of those here,” I remarked. “I know several people who have, but I’ve only seen them in Montana.”
“I’m not so sure,” she replied. “I’m happy with just the footprints.”
By now, a couple of miles up the road, the gold-tinged disk of a sun had sunk lower in the flat-silver sky. We stood at the top of a small rise and looked further up the valley.
“Some days the house can feel pretty small this time of year.”
She nodded. “I know what you mean. This is perfect.”
Cold air filled our lungs, the world hung perfectly still save the muffled murmur of the stream. We turned downhill, retracing our steps toward home.
