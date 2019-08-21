Perhaps some of these recipes from the Chaffee County Fair will inspire you to come up with something for next year’s fair, and as mentioned last week, checking out the open class displays to see what, if anything, you won (and who else entered and what they won) is always fun.
Anyone can enter open class competition, which has four age categories: peewee, ages 5-12; junior, ages 13-18; adult, ages 19-55; and senior, ages 56 and older.
Divine Divinity
From Stacey Brown, Nathrop, junior, blue ribbon
Beat until stiff:
- 2 egg whites
- Combine in saucepan:
- 2½ cups sugar
- 2/3 cup white Karo syrup
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Cook until the mixture forms an 8-inch “hair” when dripped from a spoon. Pour hot syrup into the egg whites, beating until it holds its shape. (This takes a long time.) Add vanilla and nuts if desired. Drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper.
Fudge Cups
From Stacey Brown, Nathrop, junior, white ribbon
- ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ¾ cup peanut butter chips
- ¼ cup dark chocolate chips
- ½ cup white chocolate chips
- ½ cup whole milk
- ¼ cup half-and-half
Put all the chocolate chips and the peanut butter chips along with the milk into a microwaveable bowl. Microwave for 3 minutes, then stir until creamy. Then add half-and-half. Stir once more until the half-and-half has blended in. Pour fudge into desired forms and freeze until it is the hardness or softness you prefer.
Macadamia/White
Chocolate Chip Cookies
From Raquel Lea Viers, Nathrop, junior, blue ribbon
- 2 cups minus 2 tablespoons cake flour
- 12/3 cups bread flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2½ sticks (1¼ cups) butter, softened
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 cup chopped Planters macadamia nuts
- 1 bag white chocolate chips
Sift flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Set aside. Using a mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars until very light, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Reduce speed to low, add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Drop white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts in and mix by hand. Press plastic wrap against dough and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop golf-ball-size mounds onto baking sheet. Bake until golden brown but still soft, about 11 minutes. Transfer sheet to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then slip cookies onto rack to cool completely. Dough will stay good up to 72 hours.
Dark Chocolate
Chunk Cookies
From Tory Brown, Nathrop, junior, red ribbon
- 2 cups minus 2 tablespoons cake flour
- 12/3 cups bread flour
- 1¼ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1½ teaspoons coarse salt
- 2½ sticks (1¼ cups) butter, softened
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1¼ pounds best quality dark chocolate (either bars cut up or chips)
Sift flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Set aside. Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until very light, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Reduce speed to low, add dry ingredients and mix until just combined, 5 to 10 seconds. Drop chocolate chips in and incorporate without breaking them. Press plastic wrap against the dough and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or use a nonstick baking mat. Scoop generous-size scoops (golf ball size) onto the baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt (optional) and bake until golden brown but still soft, about 11 to 13 minutes. Transfer sheet to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then slip cookies onto rack to cool completely. Dough will stay good up to 72 hours.
Among other recipes were Banana Nut Bread and Dinner Rolls, both of which earned blue ribbons. I did not get recipes for those, so the following are from my own files.
Banana Nut Bread
- ½ cup cooking oil
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for high altitude)
- ½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for high altitude)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup chopped nuts
Beat oil and sugar. Add eggs and banana pulp and beat well. Add sifted dry ingredients, milk and vanilla. Mix well and stir in nuts. Pour into greased and floured 9-by-5-by-3-inch pan. Bake in preheated moderate oven (350 degrees) for about an hour. Cool well and store overnight before cutting.
Dinner Rolls
(Makes 1½ to 2 dozen rolls)
- ½ cup warm water
- 2 packages dry yeast
- 1½ cups lukewarm milk
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup soft shortening
- 7 to 7½ cups flour
Measure water into a warm bowl and add the yeast. Stir in the milk, sugar, salt, eggs, shortening and half the flour. Mix with a spoon until smooth and then add enough flour to handle easily. Turn onto a lightly floured board and knead until smooth and elastic. Round up in a buttered bowl and cover with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk (about 1½ hours). Punch down and let rise again until almost double. Divide into 1½ to 2 dozen pieces and shape into balls of cylinder shapes. Let rise and bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes.