A steady wind blew from the high country while the sun fingered its way down the spruce across the far side of the valley. Only during an occasional calm did the sound of the stream below rise up to where I sat.
Despite the wind stirring puffs of dust off the nearby gravel road and flapping the panels of my camper, the spruce themselves stood tall and motionless, the sound of air sighing through their boughs eerie, like a whispered lamentation for the passing of something that once was and would not return.
As the sunlight worked its way slowly down toward camp, so too did my tea begin to reach the colder extremities of my body, radiating warmth from belly to arms and legs, hands and feet.
I’d woken a couple of times in the night to the gentle rocking of the camper against the wind, second guessing as to whether I’d have been smarter setting up base somewhere less exposed. Yet as I watched color seep into the valley below me, the view from the bluff on which I now sat offered sufficient justification.
Would the wind die out as the day warmed? Laying out my equipment for the coming day, I wondered whether my 2-weight would be too easily overpowered. I could take a 4, but catching small fish on a small stream, such a rod would have all the feel and subtlety of a telephone pole.
First world problem. If you only ever fish in perfect conditions then you’re obviously not fishing enough, I reminded myself. I placed the 2-weight in a carry tube and strapped it to my pack, then stuffed inside everything else I’d need for the coming day.
The trail into the high country led past a small lake, its surface churned by blustery squalls, its color a cold, cruel-sea gray despite the blue sky overhead. At the lake’s top end the stream I’d come to fish tumbled out of a narrow cleft in the surrounding cliffs.
Leaving the trail, I worked my way through stands of bare willows to a small knoll just above where the stream flowed into the cleft. I sat, pulled my waders and boots from my pack, then rigged my rod with a single dry fly.
It would be a day for simplicity – minimal back casting, shorter leader and longer casts. The less time the fly spent in the air, the better. The shorter the leader, the more accurate the fly placement in the surging breeze, while longer casts meant more line off the reel, leading to more weight and mass to power the rod.
At its widest the stream measured 6 feet wide, the overhanging willows often rendering the casting lane half that. I told myself not to get frustrated. Today was likely a day where delicate casts would be blown astray, several flies would be lost, opportunities butchered – none of which, I reminded myself as I laced up my wading boots – required slipping slowly into the void of existential angst which often stalks a struggling angler.
Ready for action, I stood among the bare willows along the bank. First cast would be a doozy – a narrow dogleg in the stream, a willow angled a third of the way across from the outside of the bend. I stripped line from the reel, tossed the fly aloft and began to false cast. The wind nipped at the exposed skin of my hands and face.
I thought of all the places I could be standing at that moment, and the bite of the wind seemed like a friend.
