by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Our shelter temporarily closed its doors March 14 as a precaution. We are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to reduce potential spreading of COVID-19 to more people. Pets are not at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
“Our commitment to providing essential animal services to Chaffee County residents remains as strong as ever,” said Executive Director Amber van Leuken. “Shelter animals will receive ongoing care and enrichment, and many, if not all, will be placed in foster care until we are able to reopen the shelter.”
At the time of writing this article, all but three shelter animals have been placed in foster. If you currently have no pets in the home and are able to help by fostering, please email eluebbering@ark-valley.org. We will provide you with all of the resources and support you need.
Adoption counseling will be done over the phone on a case-by-case basis, and animals will be placed into adoptive homes as long as we feel it is safe to do so.
Both Ark-Valley Humane Society and the CDC recommend that pet owners keep on hand the following: a two-week supply of food for each pet in your care, a two-week supply of each pet’s medications and a file that contains each pet’s care plan, vaccination and ownership records, microchip information and a preferred contact in case of emergency. As this is a fluid situation, the shelter asks that the public monitor its website, ark-valley.org/services/covid-19updates/, and their social media channels for regular updates, as the closure timeline is subject to change based on guidance received from local and national public health officials.
To continually provide essential animal services and support to residents of Chaffee County, we will be available by phone at 719-395-2737 or email at info@ark-valley.org between the hours of 8 am and 5:30 pm.
If you have a stray animal, please call us to make arrangements for assistance. If you have found a stray animal after hours, please call Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch for assistance. Their number is 719-539-2596.
For members of the public who need to bring us a deceased animal for cremation services, we ask that they call us to make arrangements.
We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during this time.
Emy Luebbering is outreach manager at Ark-Valley Humane Society.