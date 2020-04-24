In some way, I think we all live with blinders on. We notice what we want to see and tend to look away from the things that don’t feel good.
I am guilty of this as well. I am aware that child abuse and neglect is a nationwide problem, yet I didn’t notice it in my own backyard. That is, until I started interning at Chaffee County Department of Human Services in spring 2017.
I was an optimistic social work student who wanted to help others. I figured child welfare would be difficult, but it really hit me when I saw firsthand the abuse and neglect happening throughout our peaceful and quaint county. Working within the child welfare system opened my eyes to a new world within Chaffee County.
Suddenly, the abuse and neglect, across all socioeconomic groups, was so clear in our own active and vibrant valley. A mom who wasn’t able to take care of her toddler because her meth addiction pulled her away. A dad who thought spanking was good discipline but actually went too far. Parents who clearly loved their children but needed resources and parenting skills to better serve their family. I saw the dangers of anger and drug abuse and the effects it has on young children who cannot self-protect.
My boots-on-the-ground internship helped me grow into my professional role at Family & Youth Initiatives, the prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services. I understand the importance of parents learning new skills and accessing resources so children are never hurt.
Taking action toward prevention is as easy as sharing info on Nurturing Parenting Program courses, where parents learn empathetic skills and age-appropriate expectations of their kids. Or our Community Partnership for Families with its individualized support programs for families at risk of child maltreatment.
Preventing abuse could mean matching children with trusted adults and role models in FYI’s Chaffee County Mentors Program. Here, children and volunteer mentors have opportunities for monthly activities and structured fun, where friendships bloom and outcomes for healthy child development are improved.
During April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, my request is to take off your blinders. Notice parents around you who are struggling. Let them know FYI is ready to help with a multitude of programs and resources.
Maybe you’ll help parents get the resources they need to take better care of their children. Maybe you’ll connect children with mentors who become lifelong friends. Or maybe you’ll even save a life.
Cassie Stauch, who has a master’s degree in social work, is an intervention coordinator at Family & Youth Initiatives in Chaffee County. She can be reached at cstauch@chaffeecounty.org.